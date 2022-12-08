A member of the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake and its environmental protection office will take centre stage to present the challenges and successes of a project that sought to improve the community’s biodiversity this weekend in downtown Montreal.
MCK Chief Ross Montour and Kahnawake Environment Protection Office director Ben Green-Stacey will be on hand to present the challenges and successes encountered during the Tekakwitha Island and Bay Restoration project to the United Nations international biodiversity conference being held at Palais des Congres.
The conference is slated to run through December 19.
“We have an incredible opportunity to not only showcase the excellent work that we have done, but also to show the world that we as Onkwehón:we people are ready willing and able to play a key leadership role in protecting and preserving nature for current and future generations,” said Green-Stacey. “This is fundamental to who we are – it’s in our DNA.”
The conference is part of a United Nations accord on Biological Diversity, and was the first global agreement to cover all aspects of biological diversity, and compels countries to give Indigenous peoples worldwide the respect they deserve in accordance with their roles as stewards of the land.
The accord calls for the world to respect, preserve and maintain the knowledge, innovations and practices of Indigenous Peoples and to promote their wider application with the approval and involvement of the holders of such knowledge as well as encourage the equitable sharing of the benefits arising from the utilization of such knowledge, innovations and practices.
Additionally, it calls on countries to protect and encourage customary use of biological resources in accordance with traditional cultural practices that are compatible with conservation or sustainable use, and to encourage and develop methods of cooperation for the development and use of technologies, including indigenous and traditional technologies in pursuance of the objectives of the convention.
Montour – who is the MCK lead on the environment portfolio – said the world must wake up to the idea that protection of the environment means listening to those who have lived in harmony with theirs for millions of years.
“It is crucial that the important role of Indigenous Peoples in achieving the objectives of this convention is recognized, and that promotion of Indigenous leadership in conservation is featured prominently throughout the framework,” Montour said. “We will call for more and better quality partnerships with Indigenous Peoples so we can see more Indigenous-led conservation projects through to fruition.”