There is a new wildfire burning near Chapman Lake and the Clowhom Lake fire has increased in size dramatically.
Wildfire V53223 was discovered on Sept. 10 near Chapman Lake, and is one hectare in size as of 11:30 a.m. on Monday.
A BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) spokesperson said, “There's no threat to any critical infrastructure." They also added, “we definitely always encourage people to check back the website because fires are updated constantly, as we receive information.”
Like other wildfires in the area, V53223 is on steep, rugged terrain that is difficult to access. For now it is being carefully monitored.
Wildfire V53027 near Clowhom Lake was first discovered on August 29, and grew to a size of 80 hectares over the weekend.
BCWS assured that despite the increase in size, the fire is still far away from nearby communities. “Smoke is visible, but there's no threat to any critical infrastructure or any values at all. It is in the backcountry.”
Two initial attack crews and one helicopter have been deployed to combat the Clowhom lake fire.
Jordan Copp is the Coast Reporter’s civic and Indigenous affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.