Grey Highlands council is considering the option of reducing the number of days the Markdale/Holland landfill site is open to the public.
At its meeting on Aug. 2, council approved a resolution to look at the possibility of reducing the days the landfill located just north of Markdale is open from four to three days. The Holland/Markdale landfill site is a shared facility used by Grey Highlands and the Township of Chatsworth. Grey Highlands operates the facility and the costs are split approximately 70 per cent (Grey Highlands) and 30 per cent (Chatsworth).
Chatsworth council recently requested the landfill cut the number of days it is open each week from four to three in order to save costs. As a result, the joint waste and diversion site committee the two municipalities share for the landfill made a similar recommendation to Grey Highlands council. The site is currently open Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The estimated savings from going from four days a week to three was pegged at approximately $26,000 per year.
At the meeting, council agreed to take a look at the possibility of a service reduction, but requested a full report from staff about the impacts. Earlier this year, Grey Highlands council expressed its desire to see the Artemesia landfill site open two days a week (it is currently open just on Sundays). At the time, council discussed the possibility of moving one of the Holland/Markdale days to Artemesia.
CAO Karen Govan told council that the agreement with Chatsworth gives Grey Highlands discretion over the logistics of a service reduction.
“There is enough information in the agreement that says Grey Highlands can choose the day,” she said.
Shawn Moyer, the municipality’s director of environmental services, suggested that the public should be consulted on the change before a decision has been made. Moyer noted that the Holland/Markdale landfill is the only site where contractors can take their waste and where trailer loads of waste can be brought for disposal.
“I don’t believe this has been out in the public much,” Moyer said of the potential reduction in service.
Mayor Paul McQueen said council needed more information and a full report before a decision could be made.
“We need to see the whole picture. This is being driven a little bit by our partners from Chatsworth,” said McQueen.
The mayor also said the public would need to be engaged and informed of any changes.
“We would want to give lots of notice that this is changing,” he said.