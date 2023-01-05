Over the next several weeks, United Way Hastings Prince Edward and Bancroft This Week will highlight programs and services that United Way campaigns fund and how their impact changes the lives of our neighbours, friends and family in Bancroft and the surrounding areas. North Hastings Children’s Services, North Hastings Community Cupboard, North Hastings Community Trust and Care North Hastings are some of the local programs that benefit from United Way HPE funding. This week, we’ll have a look at NHCS and how United Way HPE funding helps them do the great work they do.
For over 60 years, United Way HPE has been supporting communities across our region, including North Hastings. While many may recognize their logo, they may not be sure what the United Way does.
“Often confused with a national charity, United Ways are members of the larger umbrella of United Way Canada, but they are independent organizations operating at the local level with local boards of directors, donors, volunteers and staff, and all the funds that they raise stay in their own community,” says Tracey Reid, the marketing and communications manager with United Way HPE.
United Way HPE, best known as a fundraiser and funder, announced a $2 million fundraising goal in Sept. 2022, to fund community programs, services and organizations across Hastings County and Prince Edward County. Overall, United Way HPE supports 52 agencies and 74 programs in Hastings and Prince Edward Counties, 10 of these within North Hastings. They collaborate with local organizations, the business community, the health sector and individuals to boost our community’s capacity to respond to human services needs. One in four people in our local community are supported by United Way HPE.
Last year, 10 programs operating in North Hastings benefitted from $268,500 in funding raised by United Way HPE. This is in addition to many other programs that may be located elsewhere, but support Bancroft residents and those in the surrounding areas.
United Way HPE also leads within the social sector in addition to its fundraising and funding capabilities; in areas like strategic planning and governance
training and supporting organizations to develop long term sustainability and best practices.
Reid says that they participate on, and often lead action tables that bring organizations, government and local businesses together to make change for those who need it most.
“Whether the topic is mental health, poverty, housing, social isolation, youth mentoring or transportation, YOUR United Way is at the table and working towards creative and innovative solutions to maximize our resources and fill gaps within the community,” she says.
For the first entry in this series, Bancroft This Week will take a look at North Hastings Children’s Services, a long-time partner of United Way HPE. A licenced childcare facility as well as providing the wrap around services and supports that meet the needs of all stages of young development right through the teenage years. They also provide a service to the Algonquin community with a formal service agreement with the Kijicho Manito Madaouskarini Algonquin First Nation.
The not-for-profit sector is facing strains that are being felt across North Hastings and across Canada. NHCS is facing the same challenges and stresses all families are facing with the rising cost of living. Family conflict is increasing due to the stress of trying to make ends meet, and youth are struggling with mental health concerns and violence and bullying in schools, issues that parents are sometimes at a loss to try to help with.
Jessica Anderson, the executive director of NHCS, says that as families struggle more, the demand for their services increases.
“Families attend Healthy Food and Wellness programs and talk about how they are struggling to put food on the table and how they don’t know how they will buy groceries,” she says.
For over 15 years, NHCS has been receiving funding from United Way HPE to support their programs and services. Currently, three programs are funded, and they are as follows; the Healthy Food and Wellness Program, Our Shared Commitment and YOURSPACE. Nicole Beaudin, RECE and early years manager at NHCS, says that the Healthy Food and Wellness Programs provide a space to socialize, learn how to budget and make a nutritious meal that the whole family can enjoy.
“Families take away new skills such as how to properly wash and cut fruits and vegetables for example, and how to properly wash melons as they grow fertilizer. Most families had just cut into the melon without washing, which they learned they are contaminating the fruit if it’s not washed beforehand,” she says.
A family that attends the Healthy Food and Wellness Program said the following:
“I have learned new healthy kid friendly meals on a budget. With the meals I have learned I am able to feed my huge family and cook it very quickly as a mother of six and working full-time I can really benefit from these programs. Thank you very much and I hope to join you again soon.”
A violence prevention and community awareness program, Our Shared Commitment provides pro-social opportunities to school aged children and youth in North Hastings so they can develop and cultivate meaningful and healthy relationships with peers, adults and other children. YOURSPACE is a youth space with staff and community service providers that give access to drop-in social programming, walk-in health clinics, wrap around supports, referral and outreach services in a self-directed care model to youth and their families.
Anderson says that without United Way funding, NHCS would have to spend a lot more time fundraising to operate their programs, which would take time away from youth and families that need their support.
NHCS got $66,500 in funding last year from United Way HPE, enabling service delivery for over 2,000 children, youth and their families. In the last five years, over $250,000 has been invested by United Way HPE in NHCS programs and services.
Anderson says that they could never fundraise the amount they get from United Way on their own.
“This community knows that if you have children or youth, we are the one stop shop. We know where to find you help. Needs are increasing and we are trying to keep up with demand without turning anyone away. United Way HPE funding is vital,” she says.
Anderson reiterated to Bancroft This Week on Dec. 21 how grateful they were to United Way HPE and their support.
“I am putting together packages for 17 families with 48 gifts we received from United Way. This is just another way that United Way supports the community,” she says. “When they hear the call from us that the community needs support, they are the first ones to step up.”