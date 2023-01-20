NORTH HURON – The Township of North Huron’s council and staff members met for the second time to discuss the 2023 budget on Jan. 12 at the Wingham Town Hall Theatre.
At the first budget meeting on Dec. 16, 2022, councillors requested that each department bring back a more detailed budget, including a service delivery review, which would separate the “wants from the needs.”
The total tax levy has increased substantially since then, causing some concern in the community.
Historically, taxes increase yearly, but this increase saw a jump to 20.65 per cent, an unprecedented amount for the township.
Chris Townes, North Huron’s director of finance, told council that in order to bring the budget down to about 4.5 per cent, which would be an adequate number for ratepayers, $1.09 million needs to be removed from the budget to avoid the proposed 20.65 per cent property tax increase.
CAO Dwayne Evans explained that this draft budget reflects the costs to maintain existing services at current levels.
“As council and the public can appreciate, there are cost factors in this budget that are beyond our control,” said Evans. “In particular, there’s inflation. We’ve been dealing with labour shortages, increase in heat and electricity costs, supply shortages as well as delayed equipment orders. These are all increasing our costs.”
Evans talked about the township’s aging infrastructure and the significant increase in costs associated with maintaining them.
“To use an example, the Wingham Fire Hall washroom project was initially budgeted at $140,000,” said Evans. “That project is now costing us $208,000.”
Evans presented a service delivery review outlining 13 services where changes could be made. His report included recommendations from the KPMG Service Delivery Review completed in 2020.
“To assist council in the decision-making process, all township services were categorized according to the province’s service classifications,” Evans said in his report. “Within each service category, discretionary and non-discretionary services have been identified, and the township’s current costs to provide the services have been provided.
“Change is not easy and as with any change, there is going to be negative feedback. Council’s role is to make decisions in the best interest of the entire municipality. There is one budget for the entire municipality and with the exceptions of street lighting, water and wastewater, all costs incurred are paid for by all taxpayers.”
Council spent several hours debating 13 potential cuts to services provided to see if they could take any cost savings measures in those departments.
The township will request proposals to seek a third party to be responsible for the operation of the Blyth Campground, including the assumption of operating gains and/or losses.
Council deferred any decisions on the proposed museum facility as a delegation is scheduled to attend the Jan. 16 regular council meeting to discuss their fundraising situation.
Staff will continue advancing “process-based opportunities” to achieve efficiencies and savings.
Staff will request additional funds from Huron County for the delivery of library services and childcare services.
The township will reduce its annual contribution to the Blyth Centre for the Arts from $15,000 to $5,000 this year and cancel the Municipal Civic Night. Additionally, staff will review all advertising expenses to see if spending can be reduced.
Two members of the council and the CAO will schedule a meeting with the Belgrave Community Centre Board to discuss the terms and conditions of the Belgrave Community Centre Board agreement and report back to council.
Staff will administer a survey of all North Huron residents to provide a detailed update of the required resources and challenges to deliver each of the four childcare programs currently in operation. Additionally, the report will include future forecasting.
Staff will issue a request for proposal for cemetery grass cutting and trimming for the 2023 season. Additionally, staff will prepare a report investigating the idea of contracting out its greenspace maintenance.
The crux of the meeting was what to do about the recreation facilities currently operated by North Huron. Early comments from the community are mixed, between folks who use them, who do not want to see a reduction in services, and others who feel the decision to build them by a previous council could have been better-founded and is costing too much.
Director of Recreation Vicki Luttenburger spoke at length with council members about the options on the floor.
“We are recovering from COVID and rebuilding our programming and things. As programming increases, we will be able to bring in more revenue and offer more programs during the timeframe,” Luttenburger said. “If council thinks that arenas, pools, fitness centres and parks make money… they all run at a loss. They are not going to make money.”
Luttenburger said that regardless of whether a third party is brought in or who is running the programming, fixed costs are attached to the facilities.
“There are operational costs that previous council had made a decision to have. They approved those costs when they agreed to build that facility. I think that we need to keep that in mind,” stated Luttenburger.
“They saw the benefit that it provides to the community. The same way they saw the benefit in the Blyth Community Centre. There are benefits to the community that you can’t measure by dollars.”
Ultimately, councillors requested more information in a report outlining a cost revenue analysis for all recreation programs and facilities. Options to be explored include having a third-party take over operations of both Wingham and Blyth arenas.
Staff will also investigate potential options to reduce the impact of the 2023 budget by the use of reserves and if financing through the reserve funds would be of benefit.
The next budget meeting is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at 9 a.m. in the Wingham Town Hall Theatre.