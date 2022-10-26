Village of Big Valley council once again has quorum after former mayor Clark German was acclaimed following nomination day on Monday, September 26.
A by-election was previously called in the village after Councillor Gail Knudson’s resignation was announced at the September 8 council meeting.
Only a single nomination was received by noon on nomination day and the village announced Mr. German was acclaimed and no by-election was required; prior to Mr. German’s acclamation, a by-election was scheduled for Monday, October 24.
Mr. German was previously elected to council following another by-election in November 2019 after two of the village’s three council members resigned.
He served as Deputy Mayor and then as Mayor until the October 2021 municipal election.
At the Thursday, October 13 organizational and regular council meeting, Mayor Dan Houle welcomed Mr. German back to council and expressed both he and Deputy Mayor Amber Hoogenberg are looking forward to working with him.