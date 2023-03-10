WINGHAM – A film crew from France visited Wingham last week to shoot part of a documentary film being created about Alice Munro.
Local historian Carol Phillips told the Advance Times that the short, one-day visit was not advertised locally. The film crew was there to see and feel the place Munro wrote about.
“I heard from a number of people last night [Feb. 28] that there were people all up and down the main street wondering what was going on,” Phillips said.
According to their website, the show, Invitation au Voyage, is a magazine program aired daily on Arte, the Franco-German cultural TV channel. Its objective is to let viewers discover destinations around the globe through the eyes of historic cultural figures.
The film crew will also visit Milton and northern Ontario, where relatives of Munro are buried.
Alice Ann Munro is a Canadian short story writer who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2013. Munro was born in Wingham on July 10, 1931, and is now 91 years old.