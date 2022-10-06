New funding coming in from a federal class-action settlement will benefit the community in a number of ways, the director of the community organization in charge of the funding’s distribution said earlier this week.
Kahnawake Shakotiia’takehnhas Community Services Executive Director Derek Montour said the funding – which comes from the Jordan’s Principle class-action suit that was settled in January – will be used to fund child- and family-centric projects in the community.
“I’ve already reached out to some of the organizations in town whose mandate is to support families and children, such as the Kahnawake Youth Center (KYC), as well as Kanien’kehá:ka Onkwawén:na Raotitióhkwa Language and Cultural Center (KORLCC), whose programs also fall under language and culture and which can help with better understanding Indigenous identity and culture, mental wellness and a sense of place,” Montour said.
The new funds – which amount to just over $21 million – will cover a multitude of programs, and more funding can be made available for capital projects through Indigenous Services Canada, Montour added, so the possibilities for projects are myriad.
“I’ve reached out to Onake to see if there’s anything we can fund or help them in, and because the funding can be used for education, I’ve reached out to the library as well and I think we are going to be able to do something with them,” he said, adding he has made inquiries with the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Sports and Recreation Department, and the Kahnawake minor hockey and lacrosse organizations as well.
The funding will be earmarked into a number of different envelopes, Montour said – meaning different funds must be used in different ways.
One of the funding envelopes that will be filled up with cash is the post-majority envelope, Montour said – meaning kids who have aged out of the foster system at 18 and who aren’t necessarily ready to succeed living on their own, and who have no place to go can be supported until the age of 25.
“After 18, they’re on their own, and they are no longer in foster care, those kids might not have the resources to be successful and this will give them some resources and support as they attempt to get their lives going,” he said.
Montour said most plans are still in the preliminary phase – “we have to strategize about how we’re going to do this.”