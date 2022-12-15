Senior citizens in Hamiota now have a dedicated space for activities, education and socialization thanks to the grand opening of the Hamiota 55-plus Centre, which took place last Saturday.
The centre, located at 44 Maple Ave. in Hamiota, came into being after a small group of six like-minded individuals saw a need in the community for a place seniors can call their own.
“We didn’t really have any place for them to go,” said Sharla Kirk, who’s the president of the new centre.
Unsure of how to generate a source of income to pay for the centre, they decided to open an “R Store,” where items like furniture, appliances, home décor, tools, building supplies and more are resold. The store opened Aug. 28 and is doing “really well,” Kirk said.
There has been lots of excitement around the centre and the store, said Wonda Brewer, a member of the facility’s board of directors.
“We have people coming from all of the surrounding communities, donating and purchasing items. We’re very impressed with the response we’ve had, and we like the idea that these items that people are donating are not hitting the landfill.”
With a little more than 50 per cent of the community being 55 years of age or older, Brewer said it’s important that seniors do not remain isolated in their homes, as so many of them had to do during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The centre is open seven days a week for people to drop in for coffee and conversation, from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Seniors can join card groups on Wednesday afternoons, take in an exercise class on Mondays at 9 a.m., or play pool and shuffleboard and watch television.
The centre is also running education, health, technology and financial seminars, Kirk said.
The mission statement of the centre is to enrich the lives of adults aged 55 years or older and to promote healthy aging, Brewer said. The centre promotes healthy aging, independence and encourages seniors being involved in the community.
“It’s filling a gap, as far as we’re concerned,” Brewer said.
The mix of planned activities and drop-in socializing means there truly is something for everyone at the centre, and the benefits aren’t limited to senior citizens.
“We’re having some intergenerational activities here as well,” Brewer said. “We had Halloween here. People who did not want to be home alone handing out candy could be at the centre in a group of people. That brought in a lot of kids.”
Earlier this month, Santa Claus came down to the centre to welcome children of the community and to hear what they were wishing for for Christmas.
“Some of the seniors came in and watched the kids’ reaction to Santa. It was a very good day,” Brewer said.