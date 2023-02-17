LISTOWEL – On Monday, Feb. 20, the Listowel Legion will be hosting a fun Family Day Carnival at Parkview Gardens.
There will be plenty of activities for all ages, such as a bouncy castle, carnival games, Little Ray’s Zoo, face painting, Chuckles the Balloon Guy and much more.
Star-studded appearances are planned as well, from PAW Patrol characters, to princesses and superheroes.
Popcorn and cotton candy will be complementary for hungry carnival-goers in addition to the Fo’Cheezy and Beavertails food trucks (which cost extra).
The carnival runs from 12 to 4 p.m. on Family Day, and is free for everyone who wishes to attend. Parkview Gardens is located on Elizabeth Street East.