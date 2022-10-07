Candidates running for councillor in Wards 3 answered many questions from the public to gain their votes at the All Candidates Night held in Highgate at the Mary Webb Centre.
The all candidates night, as it has for more than 15 years, kept its original format. Each person in attendance was given one minute to ask a question, which could be directed toward any or all candidates. The candidates were given two minutes to reply.
The questions asked by the members of the public were mainly focussed on clear-cutting, Chatham police accountability, giant subdivision and the Dollarama building and tax money being spent unnecessarily on the mayor and police. Other questions and topics included the councillors’ accountability for responding to emails as well as follow-ups with resident concerns.
While the clear-cutting issue was front and centre and took a majority of the time, most in attendance agreed the government should have no say in what someone chooses to do on private property.
Current councillor Steve Pinsonneault said he has heard about the police situation and admitted there’s a lot of talk about it.
“There’s a group that’s looking into it. I think it does need to be looked into, and it should be looked into. I don’t know exactly who is responsible for asking those questions to start with. But certainly, it seems like council would be a place to start,” he said.
Andy Fisher, who is running for mayor, said regarding the police situation, more than $1.1 million of taxpayer dollars was wasted.
“That’s a lot of money. If I pretended to show up to work and didn’t go to work for even a day, I would lose my job. It’s my opinion that heads need to roll. We need to replace certain people at city hall that are not doing their jobs properly,” he said.
Fisher questioned if the public does not have confidence in their chief of police, let alone anyone else, how are they supposed to have confidence in anyone?
Ultimately, Fisher said Chatham-Kent council needs accountability, transparency and honesty.
“City hall has been bothering Chief Conn and the police department to release a line-for-line budget for quite some time, and they keep refusing because they’re trying to hide, which is not good. If things like this are going to continue, that’s got to roll. I don’t mind being the black sheep at City Hall. I’m not here to make friends. I’m here to represent the public, so I don’t mind looking into things like that,” he said.
On the issue of deforestation, Pinsonneault said the strategy that is in place now is working.
“I do believe it needs to be enhanced. I think we need to start planning more on scrubland and that sort of thing. But at the end of the day, it’s hard to come up with something that both sides are going to agree on, which is what the challenge will be for the next time,” he said.
Moréna McDonald said while clear cutting can be devastating to the environment, she also believes if some need to do maintenance on their own property, they should be able to do so.
“This is a contentious issue and the one issue I hear the most about. I would like to hear more about how everyone feels, but I think we truly need to find something to work together to resolve this,” she said.
Martin Fisher echoed the statements and said if trees want to be saved, there needs to be compensation involved.
“I don’t believe that anyone should be able to tell you what you can or can’t do on your land,” he said.
Election Day is set for Oct. 24. In East-Kent Ward 3, Matt Lamarche, Moréna McDonald, and Martin Fisher will seek a seat on council while Steve Pinsonneault and John Wright hope for re-election. The next term of council runs from Nov. 15, 2022 to Nov. 14, 2026.
Meanwhile, the mayor’s race will see incumbent Darrin Canniff running against two political newcomers, Andy Fisher, a 31-year-old truck driver from Chatham, and 72-year-old retiree Bill Pickard of Thamesville.
Note: Current mayor Darrin Canniff was not in attendance for the all-candidate night.