Update: adds quotes from social media posts, police chief
ST. THOMAS – Residents of this city were reeling Wednesday morning over the death of a child and injuries suffered to four other pedestrians after a crash that led to impaired driving charges against a 19-year-old.
Police here say it was about 5 p.m. Tuesday when a pickup truck struck the group of pedestrians at Talbot Street and Caso Crossing near downtown. The truck was heading west on Talbot when the driver lost control and left the roadway, police say.
The truck then crashed into a building housing the former Brunswick Tavern. An 11-year-old child, Aiden Curtis, was killed, police say, and a woman taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Three other people were hurt in the crash, which has rattled residents.
“We’re here to represent and respect the child that passed away yesterday,” said James McConnell, an Indigenous man who brought his three boys to the crash site Wednesday morning. They smudged ceremonial tobacco at the crash scene as a tribute to the child and left stuffed animals and flowers.
“As First Nations, I would like to send (the child) on (their) journey. Show them the light. As a family of Indigenous (background) that’s what my sons and I are out here today doing.”
McConnell, who lives nearby, says he worries about his children’s safety at that particular spot. “It’s scary right at that corner. We witness it all the time, people trying to make this light.
The makeshift memorial grew throughout Wednesday, with several residents and a paramedic stopping to pay their respects.
“I’m so heartbroken for these people,” Joan Oud said of the crash victims. “It’s just terrible. Absolutely terrible, for something like this to happen.”
People reacted with anger as news of the child’s death spread on social media. “Stricter laws need to be put in place,” one person wrote on social media. “My heart breaks for those five people and their families. So many lives forever changed because one selfish person decided to drink and get behind the wheel.”
The emotional reactions extended to the police, too. St. Thomas police Chief Marc Roskamp issued a statement, saying "there are no excuses for this senseless tragedy" and adding: "Our message is clear when it comes to impaired driving and the significant threat it poses to public safety. You have been warned – don't do it."
Nicholas Lemke, 19, is charged with impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm.
The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada