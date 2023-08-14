MIDDLESEX COUNTY - We all know the risks and challenges that paramedics face when doing their job. These acts of bravery were honored at last council meeting on July 18. Five members of the Middlesex-London Paramedical Services (MLPS) received the prestigious Ontario Medal for Paramedic Bravery for their courage and exceptional dedication in the face of extreme and dangerous conditions; moreover, they were praised for their unwavering commitment to their profession and our community.
This medal is a highly regarded award that recognizes the heroic efforts of paramedics who go above and beyond the call of duty. Our county's paramedics selflessly risk their lives to save others, making a significant contribution to the health and safety of other citizens.
Warden Cathy Burghardt-Jesson expressed her immense pride in the Middlesex-London paramedics. She also emphasized that their dedication and selflessness in responding to various emergency calls, ranging from vehicle collisions to medical emergencies, are the reasons they are held in such high esteem by the community.
Among the five MLPS paramedics being honored were Philip Adams and David Jeffries, who responded to a harrowing incident on August 14, 2019. A vehicle crashed into a home, igniting a damaged gas line, resulting in a massive explosion plunging the area into imminent danger. Despite that dire situation, Adams and Jeffries displayed exceptional composure in providing crucial aid to injured police and fire personnel. Thanks to their heroic actions, seven people received the medical care they needed, and fortunately, all of them survived.
Furthermore, Warden Burghardt-Jesson shared another courage-inspiring story about Deputy Chief Adam Bennett, Advanced Care Paramedic Josh Hill, and Operations Superintendent Michael Hurst, who on December 11, 2020 responded to the scene of a partial collapse of a residential building under construction. Despite the risk, they bravely entered the area to assess and coordinate the extrication and transport of the trapped construction workers. Hill's efforts to stabilize a worker trapped under rubble for several hours were extraordinary, ensuring that the injured person received proper care during transport to the hospital. Tragically, two workers lost their lives in the incident, but thanks to the courageous actions of Bennett, Hill and Hurst, five other workers were safely rescued.
Council members expressed their gratitude for the outstanding contributions made by these paramedics, emphasizing that they represent the best of Middlesex County.