A love of community shone brightly as a local couple was honoured for their work through the years.
Lucie and Richard Lambert-Bélanger are the newest additions École secondaire catholique Thériault's arboretum. Created in 2000, the space honours distinguished individuals in the local francophone community.
The Lambert-Bélangers' tree faces the track field.
The couple credits the many volunteers they’ve worked with in their many projects including the funding and construction of the Timmins Regional Athletics and Soccer Complex, the organization of the Timmins Golden Trails Festival, the regional MADD campaign, working with Project Love and serving as co-chairs for the successful Retrouvailles de Thériault homecoming event in 2019.
“We accept this honour, but we recognize that there are a lot of people around us who worked with us on many of these projects,” said Richard. “While we’re the ones being recognized there are a lot of people behind us.”
The tree is for the people who supported the couple as well, said Lucie.
“It’s our name that’s there, but we’ve worked with so many volunteers," she said.
For Lucie, the arboretum is a beautiful way to honour those who serve their community.
“So many people volunteer, and we’re just lucky that we’re part of this family,” she said. “It’s an honour, it’s great to share it with our family, and it’s a beautiful way to do it.”
The Lambert-Bélangers are the 23rd honourees in the arboretum.
“We choose people who are in the community, they work well in the community, and they represent the French catholic values of the school," said Angèle Rivard, Thériault principal.
The Lambert-Bélangers chose a blue spruce for their tree, and a plaque, dedicated to them, will sit in front of it.
The couple both graduated from Thériault, as did four of their children and two of their grandchildren are attending now.
Lucie is speaking to this year’s graduating class at Thursday’s convocation.
“It is so special,” she said. “It’s always been so welcoming.”
Richard agreed that the school has been an important focal point for the community.
“It’s the values that you pick up here,” he said. “It’s the ethics of being the best that you can be, not only for yourself but for the people around you, and not just to take but to give, and give back to your community.”
They were nominated for this honour by Yves Poitras, the former principal of Theriault.
“We’ve had a chance to work together,” said Poitras. “They’re a great couple. A project for one becomes a project for both of them.”
Poitras said it was easy to choose to nominate the Lambert-Bélangers.
“Their selfless involvement, and also the great success they’ve had in their work life as well,” he said.