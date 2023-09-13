SHERBROOKE — Following a drag show it hosted in July, that sparked some controversy, Sherbrooke café Beanie’s Bistro has become the first business in Guysborough County – and the only restaurant in Nova Scotia – to earn Canada’s 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce’s (CGLCC) Rainbow Registered status.
“It’s a great thing,” said Beanie’s proprietor Tammie Vautour, who received the news last week. “You know I’m a quiet kind of gal and not one for the limelight. My beliefs are my beliefs and I’ve never really had to stand up for them. But following the drag show...well, everybody wants to know where we stand.”
Vautour and her establishment unwittingly stepped into the limelight on July 25 when Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s Councillor Everett Baker (District #7, Liscomb and area) noted in a Facebook post that he would no longer frequent Beanie’s, which had recently hosted local entertainer Miranda Wrights (aka Tyler Thompson).
St. Mary’s council deemed the comment “harmful,” passed a resolution confirming that it “supports any business conducting lawful events and does not support discrimination according to sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression,” and censured Baker, who apologized.
“That’s when the decision was made to apply to the Rainbow Registry,” Vautour said. “It had been on my radar, but it was the [next logical] step forward in making Beanie’s an inclusive space... just to declare it once and for all.”
Launched in 2021 by the CGLCC, in association with Tourism HR Canada, the accreditation grants recognition to businesses and organizations that demonstrate consistent commitment to providing a more welcoming and accepting 2SLGBTQI+ customer and staff experience.
The organization’s assessment guide states that applicants must, among other things, respect the “rights and dignities” of all people; foster greater diversity and inclusion; exercise leadership in affirming LGBT+ inclusion; not engage in sexual or gender harassment or discrimination; minimize risks to the personal health and safety of staff, volunteers and customers; and protect confidential information acquired in a professional capacity.
The registry lists 277 business and organizations across Canada, 24 of which are located in Nova Scotia, including: Africville Heritage Trust, Ambassatours Gray Line and Cambridge Suites Hotel in Halifax; the Kentville Visitor Centre; Wolfville Wedding Chapel and the Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission.
Vautour said her interview process took about 45 minutes.
“We did it by Zoom. It was great; they certainly vet their members very well. It really delves into your policies. What’s in place for my staff, for the community at large? What efforts have I made? Then the interviewers gave their personal recommendations.”
So far, she said, the reaction in the Sherbrooke area has been positive.
“There’s been nothing negative. And honestly, you know, there were a couple of people who I know had made a lot of comments in the community, when I was planning the drag show, but they’ve walked back in here [to Beanie’s]. My big thing was always that the sun's gonna rise again and see that it’s okay... This registry is my way of keeping the issues in the forefront of people’s minds in the community.”