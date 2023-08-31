Caledon and Brampton have partnered on another transit route.
On August 24, the Town of Caledon and City of Brampton announced an extension of Brampton Transit’s route 18 Dixie trips north of Mayfield Road.
The Town said Brampton Transit will now offer nine trips every day on Dixie Road during peak hours. It said this new service will provide employees of businesses on Dixie Road, such as UPS, a safe and convenient way to get to work.
Other large employers on the Caledon side of Dixie Road include Acklands Grainger, DHL, Lindstrom Fasteners, and Coast Holding.
According to the Town, around 500 employees of said businesses use transit to get to work on Dixie Road each day. Prior to this transit service, they had to walk to work once they got to Mayfield Road.
In a media release, Caledon Mayor Annette Groves said Caledon is working towards a Town-wide transit strategy that includes forging partnerships.
“Our goal is to increase access to public transit for our residents and businesses. We know this will take time but are very excited to see progress,” said Groves. “I would like to thank Brampton Transit, UPS and the local employers that worked on this new route…. I look forward to more success with our transit goals.”
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said he’s pleased to see Brampton’s transit system expand and continue to help people get where they need to go when they need to get there.
“Having a reliable transit system that connects residents to critical services and jobs is important in ensuring our community continues growing and attracting economic opportunities,” said Brown. “We are pleased to work together with the Town of Caledon and UPS…”
Tara Redmond, Vice President of Buildings and Systems Engineering for UPS, added she’s pleased to have a new route that’s safer for UPS employees.
“They will benefit from the convenience of a bus stop right on the UPS property,” said Redmond. “Thank you to the City of Brampton, Brampton Transit, and the Town of Caledon for your collaboration and commitment to supporting safe and efficient transportation options for residents and workers in the area.”
According to the Town, the new Dixie route run by Brampton Transit will be funded on a cost-recovery basis.
The service will cost $60,000 annually and will come from Caledon’s Provincial Gas Tax Reserve. Fare revenue from commuters boarding in Caledon will be credited to the Town of Caledon and deducted from the service’s operating cost.
Those looking to plan a trip on Brampton Transit or learn more about the new route can visit bramptontransit.com.