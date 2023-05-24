approved a road overlay project for Range Road 25-1, otherwise known as Gorr Road, which runs from Highway 27 north of the Town of Three Hills, to Highway 583, during the regular Tuesday, April 25 council meeting.
Council had previously pre-approved $3.2 million in late 2022 for the project, which is slated for construction this year, and an overview of the project was presented during the April 18 Committee of the Whole meeting with various options outlined for council consideration.
MPE Engineering began design engineering in November 2022 and conducted surveying of the existing road surface. The existing road surface structure of Gorr Road averages about 8.5 metres in width, slightly shy of the standard width of nine metres for paved roads in the county.
Council was informed an 80 millimetre overlay of overlay could be installed and retain the standard nine metre width due to the existing gravel shoulders along the roadway which would “allow for sufficient structure.” An overlay of 80 millimetres would still require a seasonal road ban implementation.
Installation of a 130 millimetre overlay was also suggested, though it was noted this would result in either the road surface remaining at about 8.6 metres in width-still below the standard-or would require extensive side slope enhancements; without side slope enhancements, the ditches adjacent to the road could become very steep and result in dangerous conditions for vehicles and equipment using Gorr Road.
Enhancements could also require landowner agreements and re-grading of the ditches.
Both options for the 130 millimetre overlay would result in increased project costs ranging from between $3.2 million to just under $5 million.
Council approved installation of the 80 millimetre overlay in order to maintain the standard top surface width, and continue to implement a seasonal road ban.