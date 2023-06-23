This Sunday, June 25th, East Ferris is hosting its annual gathering to celebrate St. Jean Baptiste Day and Canada Day. All of the action takes place at Bill Vrebosch Park, 390 Highway 94 in Corbeil, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“It’s a day for citizens of East Ferris to gather and to celebrate our country,” said Pauline Rochefort, East Ferris’ mayor. “We have a strong Francophone population,” in East Ferris, she added, and celebrating St. Jean Baptiste is always an annual highlight, “a way for Francophones to celebrate their language and their traditions.”
To honour the day – which is a holiday in Quebec on June 24th – the municipality is flying a Franco-Ontarian flag at the municipal office.
The mayor also encouraged folks to bring lawn chairs. “If you could put that in your title that would be great,” she joked, since the event takes place in the park, she wants everyone to be as comfortable as possible.
The weather is on the fence, with a 40 per cent change of rain, slight risk of a thunderstorm, and high humidity. Our 28-degree day could feel closer to 33 degrees. Bring sunscreen and water, and a hat wouldn’t hurt either.
And a lawn chair. The mayor urges you.
The municipality were provided with $7,000 for the event from the Department of Canadian Heritage. Specifically, there is a funding stream within that department called the Celebrate Canada Program, and this is where the money came from. MP Anthony Rota helped with that.
At 11 a.m. the event opens with an introductory ceremony, and Eric Foisy will perform shortly after until lunch. Perron's Freshmart is bringing the sausages and hotdogs and other refreshments so when you start smelling that barbeque, your complimentary lunch will be close to ready.
What’s better than a free lunch? How about some free cake. The cake cutting ceremony begins at 1 p.m.
Throughout the day there will be games and activities, including facepainting and balloons by Les Compagnons, some inflatables, some carny treats, and a rousing game of cornhole.
“Our day is a day to chat and sit with neighbours, it’s not very formal, a time to enjoy the outdoors and have a barbeque, some cake, and watch the children play,” Mayor Rochefort summarized. “It’s a relaxing, easy, non-stressful event.”
Even more so when you bring a chair.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.