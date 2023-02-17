The doctor asked her, “What do you wanna do?”
She said, “I wanna go home to my house, and my family and my kids.” She hadn’t seen them.
Two days after she came home, we went shopping and she bought all kinds of groceries to fill the fridge.
That night, it was a Friday night, I was across the lawn at my sister-in-law’s house. When I was coming back, it was a beautiful, beautiful moon. A full moon, almost. And you could see in the dark. As I was walking back towards the house, the living room curtains were open, because I guess she was waiting for me to come back, and I saw her through the window. I could see her cast on her arm, that’s why I knew she was standing there, because the full moon reflected on her cast.
When I went in the house, I said, “Hey.”
I talked to her in Mohawk, and I said, “How come you’re still awake? You should be sleeping by now.”
And she said in Mohawk, “I’m just so happy to be home, that I can see the kids.”
Then she went to sleep with my father. They took our bedroom and they went to sleep…
*
Wahshakori’wanón:tonhse’ ne ratétsen’ts, “Oh nahò:ten’ tesatonhontsó:ni náhsiere’?”
Wa’ì:ron’, “Tewakatonhontsó:ni aonsakahtén:ti’, aonsakhé:ken’ akhwá:tsire tánon’ kheien’okòn:’a.” Iah tehonwatí:ken.
Tewenhniserakéhaton ohnà:ken tontaionhtén:ti’, ionkwatkehrontakohónhnhe’ tánon’ wa’ehninónnion’ thia’tewatenna’tsherò:ten’s naiontié:nihte’ ne kawistótha’.
Ne tho shiwahsontá:te, Ronwaia’tanentaktónhne’ nen’ nè:’e, ísi’ na’kahén:tati ontiaríha tsi tiakonónhsote í:ke’skwe’. Sha’tontonkwenonhátie’, iorahkwáhskats ne tho, kwah iorahkwáhskats. Iekarahkwaié:ri , thó:ha ki’. Tánon’ wá:tons enhsatkáhtho’ arenhátien’ tsi tetiò:kara’s. Tsi sakáhkete’ tsi tkanónhsote nonkwá:ti ionsá:ke’, tsi kanonhsí:io tewa’arakháhsion, khé:re káti’ ken ionkehrhá:rehkwe’ taontá:ke’, tánon’ tsi tekatsiserá:ton wa’khé:ken’. Ón:ton’ wa’katkáhtho’ tsi teken’tarawèn:’e ienentshà:ke, ne aorì:wa wakaterièn:tarahkwe’ tsi tho itiente, tsi tioterahkwáhere teiohswathè:ton ne teken’tarawèn:’e ienentshà:ke.
Shia’katáweia’te’ kanónhskon, wa’kì:ron’, “Hé:.”
Kanien’kéha wa’kheiatewennontáhkwen’, nok wa’kì:ron’, “Oh káti’ nontié:ren tsi shé:kon saiè:’on? Ó:nen ki’ aiesentà:sheke’.”
Nok Kanien’kéha wa’ontewennón:tahkwe’ wa’ì:ron’, “Akwáh nek tsi niwakatshennón:ni aki’terón:take’, tsi wá:tons akhé:ken’ kheien’okòn:’a.”
Tho né:r wahotità:wha’ ne rake’níha. Wahnirá:ko’ í: tsi tiakwanonhwétstha’ nok wahotità:wha’.