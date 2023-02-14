A lawsuit filed last week alleges multiple correctional officers at a Manitoba prison swarmed and attacked an Indigenous inmate until he was unconscious, and later died from his injuries, after he grew angry and lashed out because of a “racist” joke directed to him by one officer, and because of ongoing “racist” treatment.
According to a statement of claim filed last week, William Walter Ahmo, 45, was an inmate at the Headingley Correctional Centre on Feb. 7, 2021, and in a cell with a cellmate that day.
The statement of claim alleges that one corrections officer working that day was doing his regular rounds of the unit where William, a member of the Sagkeeng First Nation, was housed, and asked William and his cellmate if they would like to “hear a racist joke.”
He proceeded to tell a joke that the statement of claim says was a “racist caricature and stereotype of Indigenous people as being lazy, poor, unemployed and relying on government handouts.”
Later that day, when William and others were released from their cells for a recreational period, he lashed out, according to the lawsuit.
“Upon being allowed in the common area, William went to the inmate’s side of the glass walled office occupied by the correctional officers. William hit the wall with his hand and yelled loudly to the correctional officers in the office and elsewhere within earshot that he was sick and tired of the racist way in which the correctional officers treated the inmates, and similarly sick and tired of being treated like animals by the correctional officers,” the statement of claim reads.
The correctional officers allegedly did not respond to him, and he eventually began detaching furniture from the floor and walls, and throwing furniture around the unit.
When it was time for inmates to return to their cells, the statement of claim says William would not get back in his cell, and at one point was the only inmate still in the common unit.
A series of events that followed eventually led to what the statement of claim says was corrections officers, all of whom were equipped with protective armour, weapons and other riot control gear, using both sensory deprivation and projectile weapons on William, and then 12 officers surrounding him and attacking him until he was unconscious by “using their batons, knees, hands, and feet, and forcing him to the ground.”
The lawsuit claims the officers “did not stop their attack until after they caused William to lose consciousness.”
After the incident, William was administered first aid, and sent to Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg, where he died as a result of his injuries on Feb. 14, 2021.
One of the defendants named in the lawsuit is facing possible criminal liability as well, as one defendant that the lawsuit says was a “leader” of the unit involved in the incident was charged last January by RCMP with criminal negligence, and failing to provide necessities of life. He is considered innocent, and no allegations have been tested in court.
The lawsuit was filed last week on behalf of William’s mother Darlene Ahmo by Toronto-based lawyer Corey Shefman in the Court of Kings Bench, and names the provincial government and several Headingley Correctional Centre officers as co-defendants, claiming all co-defendants were “negligent” and breached their “duty of care.”
The lawsuit is now seeking an unspecified amount be awarded to William’s mom for costs including medical costs, burial and funeral costs, and other costs that the lawsuit says she incurred due to “callous heavy handed, and racist treatment.”
The Winnipeg Sun reached out to Shefman for further comment, but he said lawyers involved in the case would not be making any public statements at this time. A request for comment was also sent to the province, but in an email a spokesperson for the province said it would be “inappropriate” to comment on the lawsuit at this time.
The family of William has also said they won’t be making any public comments at this time, but did release a written statement last week saying they were committed to seeing “the full facts of William’s death brought to light.”
“Our family is committed to seeing justice done for William in both the criminal and civil justice systems,” the family said.
— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.