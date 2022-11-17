This Sunday at 2 p.m. an award-winning documentary about adoption will be showing at the theatre in the Medicine Hat Public Library.
The movie, I’ll See You Later, was written by Preston Ponteaux and directed by Bruce McAllister and has won multiple awards, including at the Ottawa Film Festival and the Central Alberta Film Festival.
Families that have been created by Adoption Options, a private adoption agency out of Calgary and Edmonton, are featured in the film. Desiree Klok and her husband Jesse adopted a baby girl four years ago from Adoption Options and wanted to bring the movie into the Medicine Hat community in November, which is National Adoption Awareness month.
“We’ve seen the movie and they’ve done a good job. We want to get it out there so people will start talking about adoption because it is still one of those conversations or topics that’s hard to bring up or hard to talk about,” said Klok. “There is still lots of misinformation and wrong ideas about what adoption is, so we wanted to bring it forth for everyone in the community and get it out there.”
The Kloks adopted their little girl as a baby through Adoption Options four years ago. All adoptions through Adoption Options are open so the Kloks and their little girl have contact with and know her birth parents. Klok feels this is important and said this aspect of adoption is discussed in the film.
Currently, there isn’t a support group around adoption in Medicine Hat and Klok is trying to start one in order to create a community and bring more awareness to adoption.
“Even in our journey going through adoption it has been huge having a community and support around us (through Adoption Options).”
The event is free. An RSVP has been set up on EventBrite, although is not required.
The movie is showing at 2 p.m. this Sunday at the Medicine Hat Public Library.
Director Bruce McAllister will be there to emcee, and families who have been created through Adoption Options will share their stories. A question-and-answer period will follow.
A trailer of the film can be viewed at https://illseeyoulater.com/.