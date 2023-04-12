Members of the Kanesatake Perimeter Security Team see their role as a lot bigger than intervening when people are up to no good.
When Kanesatake elder Cheryl Scott’s husband slid out of her arms to the bedroom floor, she couldn’t get him up on her own. “Oh my god, who am I going to call at this time?” she thought.
She decided to try the security team, who assured her they’d be there. Scott hung up the phone and went to her husband to tell him not to worry, that someone was coming to help put him back in his wheelchair.
By then they were already at Scott’s door.
“They were like Johnny-on-the-spot,” she said. “They were really fast – three of them. Not just one. Three burly guys.”
The security team has been serving the community since it started as an ad hoc COVID-19 force, but its role has grown as Kanesatake has – for the most part – embraced the need for the community-led security force.
Yet the team has been intervening with minimal training, so the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) recently brought in two experts from Kahnawake to help furnish the team with the tools it needs to serve the community effectively and safely.
“It was pretty good because there were questions,” said Kane Montour, one of the members of the security force. “For myself, I got quite a bit out of it. It was useful because we deal with non-locals who could be aggressive.”
In addition to de-escalation tactics and conflict resolution, the two-day training included a first-aid course and information about how to handle a range of scenarios in a way that minimizes risk.
“Everybody was focused and paid attention, and everybody asked questions,” said Montour.
“I was surprised by some of the questions,” he continued. “It just shows that everybody’s here because they care, and it’s not just about the paycheque. That was nice to see. I feel everybody’s in it for the right reasons, and it’s good to see, because we’re here for the community.”
According to Montour, some members of the team have even sometimes responded to calls off the clock, after Perimeter Security closes at 11 p.m.
In addition to hoping to see a third shift to make the service 24 hours, Montour said he’d like to see the security force get even more involved with the community, helping to do tasks like stacking wood, helping people out of driveways, or bringing in groceries for those who need assistance.
“We’re not cops,” he said. “There’s a misconception that we’re going to be the new police force, so to speak, and it’s not like that at all.”
One of the important things the security team learned was how to handle certain liabilities that can arise.
“There’s a lot of legalities now; if you touch somebody or you do something, you’d better know what it is, what you can do and what you can’t do,” said Phillip Jacobs, a former Kahnawake Peacekeeper who helped facilitate the training.
“They’re doing a heck of a job with the little resources that they did have,” he added. “Now we have given them some resources they can use, and the number one thing is to do it safely.”
He noted that he was impressed with the participation of the security team members.
“That’s what I’ve got to say about this bunch – they’re really keen,” he said.
“The team was very engaged, curious, and their heart was in the work that they’re doing,” said Kellyann Meloche, who has worked in emergency management and public safety for 30 years. “You can really tell that they just want to start having a nice safe place for their community members to be.”
Meloche, who was contacted by MCK chief Valerie Bonspille to deliver the training, noted that this model of community safety is nothing new. She cited the example of two sisters in their late 60s who patrol the small Teslin Tlingit Council First Nation.
“There are other communities that also do this,” said Meloche.
The advent of the security team in Kanesatake has put community members like Scott at ease, although she wishes the service were open overnight.
“They care for the elders,” said Scott. “They care for the people that are around us. The ones I know that work during the day, they’re always out. You see them coming up and down the street, I don’t know how many times a day.”
Community members can reach the Kanesatake Perimeter Security Team at 450-479-7027.