On a mission to strengthen Manitoba’s agricultural industry, the province is investing $10 million in the development of Assiniboine Community College’s Prairie Innovation Centre for Sustainable Agriculture.
Delivering the news at Manitoba Ag Days on Tuesday, Premier Heather Stefanson called farmers the “backbone of the province,” and said her government is committed to growing Manitoba’s economy through partnerships with post-secondary institutions and industry leaders.
“We know there is a real need in our agriculture sector, where projections show one in five jobs could go unfulfilled by 2029,” she said. “Right here in Brandon, Assiniboine Community College is offering a solution.”
ACC has campaigned for the Prairie Innovation Centre since 2019 and has raised more than $16.5 million in private industry support.
The province’s $10-million contribution will support the initial planning phases of the centre, including exploration of facilities and land development. Assessment of the proposed educational programs and associated supporting infrastructure is slated to begin early this year.
The facility will be “huge” for the future of Manitoba and agriculture alike, Stefanson said. She commended Assiniboine and its leadership for spearheading the project.
According to ACC president Mark Frison, the province’s contribution is a significant step forward for the college to support new programs for labour market development, applied research and industry engagement in the agriculture, environment and processing sectors.
“It’s great to see Premier Stefanson and the Manitoba government respond in such a significant way … to assist the college in moving this project forward to the next stage of development,” he said.
Derrick Turner, Assiniboine’s director of advancement and external relations, has previously said the centre’s main goal is about increasing employment in the agricultural sector, for which there is currently a huge need.
“We’re creating an expanding list of programs that we already have, but also new programs for businesses that are actually out there right now needing these types of people,” Turner said. “We’re creating programs like chemical technology and food processing.”