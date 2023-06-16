CARLSRUHE – St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church in Carlsruhe is celebrating its 150th anniversary on June 25.
The celebration begins with 11 a.m. mass, celebrated by Archbishop Peter Hundt, who is returning to Carlsruhe for the occasion. He’s one of several priests who have come from St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church.
Mass will be followed by a barbecue, with games for the children. The day promises to be a delightful marking of a milestone anniversary.
Although the first mass was celebrated in Carlsruhe in 1853, the church was constructed in 1872, at a cost of $9,000. At the time, that was a considerable sum of money. Initially, mass was celebrated in private homes, and later in a frame church, dedicated to St. Francis Xavier Leichtle, at the site of the present church. At that time, it was attached as a mission to the church in Formosa.
Carlsruhe became an independent parish in 1966 with the appointment of Father Francis Rossaerts (Father Franz) as the first resident pastor.
He came from Holland, and personally supervised the two-year construction project that began in 1872. He had brought the plans for the brick church with him. He also arranged for the 38 magnificent stained-glass windows in the church to be brought over from Holland.
In addition to raising funds for the church while visiting Holland, he acquired the beautiful silver chalice that’s still used for Sunday mass.
The church’s altar that is the focal point of the front of the church was hand-carved by local farmers, Nicolas and Walter Durrer. On either side of the altar are two lovely hand-painted murals depicting St. Francis Xavier.
The 14 stations of the cross, also hand-painted, decorate the walls of the church.
Behind the church is the grotto, a place of beauty on the lovely, shaded lawn.
In addition to the plans for the church, financial contributions from family and friends back in Holland, and the 38 windows, the priest brought over one more item, this one in his pocket – a tiny acorn, which he planted between the rectory (presently unoccupied) and church. It’s grown into a mighty oak tree with a trunk so large that it cannot be spanned by a person’s arms. The tree has survived several attempts to cut it down, and stands as a memorial to the priest who founded the church. It’s considered one of the largest and oldest trees in Ontario.
Father Rossaerts is buried in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery across the road.
Over the years, the church has had many additions and improvements. It remains an active part of the community and is fully accessible with a wheelchair ramp.
Although 150 years old, the church is in excellent condition, thanks to the constant care and attention from many volunteers.
Mass is celebrated every Sunday at 11 a.m. The current pastor is Fr. Romelito Guillen. At present, Carlsruhe is part of the family of parishes with Holy Family Church in Hanover.