Prior to the 1970s, the school system was a federally-run Indian day school. Teachers and administrators were mostly priests and nuns with a few lay teachers. Along with the 3 Rs (reading, ‘riting, and ‘rithmetic) we learned a lot of religion. There was nothing in the curriculum to reflect who we are. There were no positive images, stories, or history. We got the idea that our ways, traditions, and language were old fashioned and backwards.
Change was a process. In the 1970s, the school system began changing. When education went back into the hands of the community, the leadership changed.
We then had leadership that felt strongly about instilling pride in the children, about who they are and their language. I was lucky…
*
Ohén:ton ne tióhton iawén:re tewen'niáwe tánon' tsá:ta niwáhsen shiiohserò:ten, Kakoráhsera' shes thotiniarotáhrhon ne Tsi Niwenhníseres Onkwehón:we Tsi Ionterihwaienstáhkhwa' (Indian day school). Thó:ha akwé:kon ratitsihénhstatsi tánon' iotiia'tatokénhti ne shakotirihonnién:ni tánon' ne awhíhsne rotiió'te', tohkára nikón:ti ò:ni' ne iakotirihonnién:ni áro'khe teiotihiatonhseraientà:'on ne aiakotirihónnien'. Iakwateweiénstha' shes ne áhsen ní:kon R, néne aiewennahnó:ton', aiehiá:ton' tánon' aontaiónhsete' (reading, 'riting, and 'rithmetic ratina'tónhkhwa' ne tiohrhèn:sha), karihwiiohstónhtshera' ni' ò:ni' iakwateweiénsthahkwe'. Iah ki' káneka tekahiá:tonhkwe' tsi wateweienstáhkwen oh na'akwaia'tò:ten' (ne iationkwehón:we). Iah káneka tekaién:tahkwe' ne ioiánere' karáhston, okara'shòn:'a, tóka' ni' oh niionkwaia'tawénhseron (ne iationkwehón:we). Ne ki' wa'onkwa'nikonhráta' tsi iorihwakaiòn:'on tánon' kakahrháthon ne tsi nitewaweiennò:ten, tsi niionkwarihò:ten tánon' tsi nitewawennò:ten.
Ken' nikonhátie' ki' wa'tewatté:ni'. Tsi niiohseré:son's ne tsá:ta niwáhsen's, tontáhsawen' ne taontté:ni' tsi ionterihwaienstahkhwaniónhkhwa'. Shahatiié:na' ne kanatakonhró:non, tahatiniarotáhrhoke' tsi ionterihwaienstahkhwaniónhkhwa', tánon' wa'thatité:ni' ónhka ohén:ton í:iente'.
Thó:ner ki' wa'ontionkwe'taién:ta'ne' ne ohén:ton rón:nete' thonehtáhkwen ne ahshakoti'nikonhrahní:rate' ne ratiksa'okòn:'a, sahontená:iehste' oh nahatiia'tò:ten' tánon' tsi nihatiwennò:ten. Wakatera'swiióhne…