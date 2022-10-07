Covers of classic old-school hip hop and R&B rocked the house when ‘Wing Night’ played the Aqsarniit Hotel on Friday, September 30th.
It was the band’s second time performing in town. Matt Jameson, the group’s bassist, explains the origin of the band’s name: “The band started from a weekly wing night amongst friends.”
More than nine members who play a variety of instruments, make up the band. The four founding members include Joel James on the keys and lead vocals, Marcus Wing on the guitar, Matt Jameson on bass and Mike Taylor on the drums.
Additional members were also on the roster with Da-Rell Clifton on percussion, Kyle Woodard on the saxophone, electronic wind instrument and flute, Jeff Takahashi on synthesizers and Jessica Laird and Raquel Rayner on back-up vocals.
The hotel is known for hosting large music events in town. The band the ‘Trade Offs’ performed in the building’s ballroom earlier in the month.
More than 300 people attended a number of events hosted by the Nunavut Cabaret and other DJ/Dance Parties at the venue.