First, a township alcohol policy, now a township behaviour policy. East Zorra-Tavistock is implementing what is called an R-Zone or zero-tolerance strategy.
“It stands for Respect and Responsibility and was founded by the city of Oakville several years ago,” said Parks and Recreation Supervisor Matt Lamers. The policy will be enforced at the Township Administration Building, Community Centres, Parks, Trails, Recreation Centres, and any Township programs.
“We will be putting up signage at all municipal properties and facilities, and brochures will be available outlining the expectations for the conduct of anyone on township land.” Lamers said behaviour like swearing, vandalism, and threats to sports officials, members of the public, and staff. “People can report any unacceptable behaviour to rzone@ezt.ca, call 519-462-2697, or let a staff member know if one is present.” Incidents should ideally be told within 24 hours of an occurrence. Other examples of reportable behaviour include physical assault and harm, use of alcohol or drugs, harassment, and theft.
Lamers talked to his counterpart at Middlesex County, where 10 to 15 people have been banned on a yearly basis because of behaviour deemed unacceptable. “We obviously don’t want to get to that point here, but it just goes to show there could be some trespass notices handed out if people don’t show respect and responsibility.” Other municipalities using the disciplinary process include North Perth, St. Catherines, Tillsonburg, and Sarnia.
Lamers is part of SWORFA, the Southwestern Ontario Recreation Facility Association, which is made up of a number of his colleagues. “I was in an e-mail chain a few months ago and forwarded one on R-Zone to human resources (at the township) a few months ago. Jennifer Albrecht did a great job researching with her counterparts at other municipalities who already had it in place. She put together the policy, took it to senior staff, and then it was approved by council.” Lamers added the program fits in perfectly with section 2.8 of the township’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
Before joining the EZT team Lamers was with the Town of St. Marys where R-Zone had already been implemented, and it did see some results. “We had a lot of incidents and a few bans, along with some warnings. This lets the public know that if you want to come to our facilities, parks, and trails, you are responsible for your actions, the equipment, and how you interact with other people. We hope we don’t have to go down the disciplinary route.” The final decision on any penalty would be made by Clerk Will Jaques and Chief Administrative Officer Karen DePrest.
More information is available at https://www.ezt.ca/en/recreation-and-leisure/r-zone.aspx#What-type-of-incidents-can-or-should-be-reported.