Local communities would need to come up with an estimated $250 million within the next four years to contribute to a new hospital in Brantford-Brant.
Paul Emerson, chair of the Brant Community Healthcare System’s board of directors, delivered the news to County of Brant councillors in a meeting last Tuesday, saying “we desperately need” a new hospital.
The local hospital system — including Brantford General and the Willett in Paris — is currently strained at around 325 beds. Current forecasts estimate a growing population will need more than 500 beds by 2046-47.
To add to that, the administration is dealing with challenges related to aging infrastructure.
The D-wing entrance of the Brantford hospital is undergoing construction to fix a sinkhole that was initially detected as a small pothole at the end of winter and found to be worsening in July.
“Underneath that is our utility tunnel that houses all our oxygen, our water, our electricity,” Erin Sleeth, interim president and CEO of the Brant Community Healthcare System told councillors.
“Thankfully we’ve mitigated that pending crisis. There’s a plan in place, we’re working with many different structural engineers, forensic engineers to nail down what our plan is going to be to mitigate future risk, but you can see the severity and necessity that we need something sooner.”
As for a new hospital, the Ministry of Health will fund 90 per cent of the construction and ancillary costs for a new hospital, but it is expected that the local communities will contribute the remaining 10 per cent.
Premier Doug Ford announced permission to move into the first stage of planning for a new hospital back in March 2022.
“Before we get the final approval from the province, we’re going to need not only a commitment, but a plan from the municipalities as to how you’re going to raise the municipal share,” Emerson told councillors.
The total estimated capital construction cost is now coming in at $2.5 billion — nearly double what was previously anticipated in 2020, due to inflation, rising costs and continued community growth.
On top of the estimated $250 million to be split between the County of Brant, City of Brantford and Brant Community Healthcare System Foundation, the communities will also be responsible for equipment and furniture costs.
“I think we can all appreciate that’s an astronomical number that we would have to come up with as a community,” Sleeth said.
Emerson said for the County of Brant and City of Brantford, this will likely mean incurring debt. “Every other community across the province that’s got a new hospital has struggled with these big numbers, but found a way to do it,” he said.
Early hopes for construction would be to begin in four and a half years and reach completion in eight years.
In the meantime, Sleeth said mitigation strategies include managing patient flow, leveraging relationships with other hospitals and emergency department redevelopment.
Construction on the Brantford General Hospital emergency department began last Tuesday and is expected to be complete in three years. The $30-million project is separate from the new hospital build.
In addition to increasing treatment capacity by nine patients, additional improvements through the renovation include increased security measures, a mental-health emergency suite and an Indigenous care area.
But while all that happens, Emerson said, “We’ve got to move” on making the new hospital a reality.
Sleeth said in a written statement they will continue to share more information as they move through the process of seeking provincial approval. “What was presented at the meeting was only a scenario/example to begin discussing the planning required for the communities to prepare for these costs.”
Celeste Percy-Beauregard’s reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. The funding allows her to report on stories about Brant County.