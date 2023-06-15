Now you can enjoy a Callander council meeting at your own leisure, because as of June 13, recordings of the meetings will be available on YouTube, posted to the Municipality’s channel, aptly titled “Municipality of Callander Council Meetings.”
You say you’ve been watching Callander council on YouTube since the pandemic shut down public meetings? Well now you can watch them again.
Previously, council meetings were streamed live, and if you missed that Tuesday evening event, you were out of luck, the only consolation was there would be another meeting in two weeks. Now, the meetings will be streamed live (as before) but the recordings of each meeting will be recorded and posted to YouTube.
There is a catch. The videos will be posted for 60 days following the meeting. Then they will be removed. Forever. Municipal staff will delete them, so enjoy them while you can. Rest assured that council agendas and minutes from all meetings will always be available to the public.
But many enjoy the videos, and residents were not shy to share their desires to have extended access to council meetings. Council concurred. “They wanted to give people more access to council, outside of the live stream,” noted Ashley Bilodeau, Callander’s Senior Municipal Director.
“It gives everyone a chance to watch meetings for themselves,” she noted, which allows them first-hand access to council information.
Callander’s procedural by-law was updated to reflect the new digital amenity. It also noted that streaming and showing videos on-line “shall be considered an enhancement to public attendance, and the inability to provide this enhancement shall not be considered as prohibiting public attendance.”
In other words, there is no obligation to stream council meetings. Municipal boards and committees “are not required” to do so, the by-law noted. After all, the meetings are open to the public, and all are welcome to mosey down to Town Hall and sit a spell. However, many politically minded residents appreciate the digital access.
