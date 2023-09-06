ST. MARY’S — Council for the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s is doubling down on its commitment to residential housing by applying for federal funding to expand the stock of available dwellings in the area.
Director of Finance Marian Fraser told the committee of the whole at a recent meeting that the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s (CMHC) new Housing Accelerator Fund “ties in and connects with a lot of our strategies, including our municipal plan, land development plan, climate change [plan] and so forth.”
She added that one of the main eligibility requirements of the fund is a commitment from local government to use the federal grant to expand the amount of residential space in their jurisdictions by a minimum of 1.1 per cent a year over the baseline average increase of the past five. In St. Mary’s, that’s 14.4 permits annually.
“I’d be happy to commit to that,” Deputy Warden James Fuller said.
In June, St. Mary’s council approved an affordable housing complex in Sherbrooke as one of the new land development committee’s top priorities that, according to Economic Development Officer Denise Dunn, are expected to play “a crucial role in shaping the future of development on municipal properties.”
Last month, Central Nova Member of Parliament Sean Fraser — who was appointed Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities in July — told The Journal in an interview that St. Mary’s “is a community that’s actually taking the leadership role and saying that it wants to get something done to house more people in its community... We [the federal government] have literally tens-of-billions of dollars that are designed to help build more housing, including significant components of affordable housing in this country.”
The CMHC’s Housing Accelerator Fund, launched in May, commits $4 billion to cities, towns and Indigenous governments that develop innovative measures to unlock new housing supply and fast-track the creation of 100,000 new homes across Canada.
According to the program backgrounder, “Local governments are encouraged to think big and be innovative in their action plans. This could include reducing red tape, accelerating project approvals, incentivizing affordable housing units or introducing zoning reforms to build more density. The Fund will provide upfront funding to support implementation, as well as additional funds upon delivering results.”
It also stipulated that “an ‘all-hands-on-deck’ approach to increasing the supply of housing [by] municipal, provincial, territorial, and Indigenous governments [will play] a significant role.”
According to Marian Fraser, St. Mary’s staff have developed an “action plan, which revolves around [assessing] the capacity of our utilities, flood line [mapping], and baseline [and] ease of permitting.”
Council unanimously approved the application.