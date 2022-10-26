PERTH EAST – The 2022 municipal election in Perth East saw little change from the previously-elected council.
Rhonda Ehgoetz will be serving another term as Mayor of Perth East, with 1,621 votes for her re-election. Deputy Mayor Hugh McDermid was acclaimed and therefore avoided the nailbiting that ensues come election time.
Amanda Brodhagen will be serving as the Ellice Ward councillor again, coming in with 457 votes. Jerry Smith will once more be the Milverton Ward councillor, gaining 464 votes, and Jeremy Matheson won his seat for Mornington Ward councillor with 306 votes.
A returning member to Perth East council, Bob McMillan, gained 248 votes to become councillor of North Easthope Ward, just barely beating outgoing councillor, Daryl Herlick, by 14 votes.
Andrew MacAlpine will serve as councillor again for the South Easthope Ward.
David Briant acclaimed his seat as trustee for the Avon Maitland District School Board (English Public), as well as Amy Cronin as trustee for Huron Perth District Separate School Board (English Separate).