The health and well-being of Trent Lakes residents are dependent on the Minden hospital emergency department continuing to operate out of Minden, rather than Haliburton, Trent Lakes Coun. Peter Franzen says.
The Haliburton Highlands Health Services has announced that staff working in the Minden emergency department will be transferred to the Haliburton hospital’s emergency department, about 30 kilometres northeast, on June 1.
At a meeting this week, township council voted to direct staff to prepare a letter to Health Minister Sylvia Jones expressing the concerns and impacts this closure would have on residents.
“The hospital has served our communities for a long time,” Franzen told council. “When they made the decision they were looking at just Haliburton County.
“The facility has between 12,000 and 13,000 people that use it on a yearly basis. That’s going to play a huge impact on the remaining hospitals in this area and the emergency waiting times will increase.”
Council also received a letter from Trent Lakes resident Lynn Nicholls saying how vital the hospital is to those living in the north part of Trent Lakes where she has lived for 12 years. She has used the Minden emergency room many times “when time was of the essence.”
In February she was rushed to the Ross Memorial Hospital emergency department in Lindsay with severe abdominal pain, she said.
It took two days for her to receive emergency gall bladder surgery, after it was postponed three times.
“This was not in the middle of tourist season. If Lindsay is under pressure now, what is closing Minden going to do but add more pressure to their already overwhelmed hospital?” she asked in her letter.
“This also was not a car, ATV, or boating accident which we have every year, and when time means the difference between life and death. Tourists will soon be on their way and this matters to all property owners and tourists alike in North Trent Lakes.”
Since she lives north of Bobcaygeon, she said going to Lindsay or Peterborough takes much longer.
“Trent Lakes does not have emergency care, so for all of us living in the northwest area (of Peterborough County) this hospital is vital.”
The closure was announced in April with HHHS saying it is due to severe staffing shortages of nurses and physicians.
Residents of Minden and surrounding areas have signed a petition asking the provincial government for a one-year moratorium on the decision.
The Minden emergency department does not have in-patient beds while the Haliburton hospital has 15 of them.
