“It’s a great family evening, it’s a wonderful way to get outside in the summer and people have lots of fun.”
Tentative films for the season, held on Thursdays, are slated to include:
* July 13 - Turning Red (showtime 9 p.m.)
* July 27 - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (showtime 9 p.m.)
* August 10 - Little Mermaid (showtime (8:30 p.m.)
* August 24 - Wakanda Forever (showtime 8:15 p.m.)
During the council meeting, Coun. Bill Meridis called it “a great event for the community” but raised interest in what costs would be borne by the town, if any, and if those had already been budgeted.
Operations manager Dylan Flannery replied that other than a few staff hours to drop off and set up items, the majority of the workload would be upheld by the library who would supervise the event and manage clean up efforts.
Coun. Sheldon East also called it a great event to get families outdoors and shared his support.
“I want to thank the library and the people who got on board to donate to this,” said East. “I think it’s a great opportunity to bring life back to Little Lake Park.”
For details on the 2023 Midland Movie Nights, sponsorship or volunteer opportunities, contact Faith Shergold at the Midland Public Library or visit their website.
The Midland Movie Nights request letter is available in the council agenda on the Town of Midland website.
Council meetings are held on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, and can be viewed on Rogers TV cable channel 53, or through the livestream on the Rogers TV website. Archives of council meetings are available through Rogers TV and on the Town of Midland’s YouTube channel.