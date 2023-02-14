Humbodlt artist Laura Kneeshaw will be teaching a workshop at the Humboldt & District Gallery.
The Portrait Drawing Workshop will take place on Saturday, March 4 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
This instructional workshop will focus on how to draw portraits, with a focus on drawing head and face proportions. The workshop will include some drawing fundamentals, instruction on how to measure using a pencil, guided drawing exercises, and some time to work independently with guidance from Laura. Bring a piece that you are currently working on, or a photo of a celebrity or a loved one that you would like to learn how to capture.
You are welcome to bring your own sketchbook, but the Gallery will provide paper, charcoal, graphite and conte sticks.
Those interested can register at 306-682-5226, info@humboldtmuseum.ca, or by dropping by the Gallery in person.