The Manitoba Progressive Conservative party announced on Friday the appointment of Ron Schuler, MLA for Springfield-Ritchot, to the position of caucus chair and Shannon Martin, MLA for McPhillips, as caucus whip.
This appointment comes just better than one year after Schuler was removed from his position in cabinet as Minister of Infrastructure on account of declining to disclose his COVID-19 vaccination status.
“I’m excited to help lead our PC caucus team as we gear up for the upcoming spring session,” says Schuler. “Manitobans don’t want to go back to the dark days of the NDP, and we have a great PC team that Manitobans have trust in. I will do my part to ensure we continue listening and engaging with Manitobans, and acting on their priorities.”
Schuler first entered provincial politics in 1999 and has been re-elected as MLA for his riding in all five consecutive elections since. He recently announced his intention to run again in this year’s fall election.
Martin began his political career in 2014 as MLA for the Morris riding. Niverville was situated in Martin’s riding until a new electoral boundary review took place in 2018.
Since that time, Martin has served as MLA for McPhillips.
In 2021, Martin initially threw his hat in the ring to become the leader of the PCs and readied himself to run against Heather Stefanson and Shelly Glover for the position of premier after Brian Pallister stepped down.
Martin withdrew his nomination just weeks prior to the deciding vote.
This year, he will serve as caucus whip.
“As the caucus whip, I’m excited to do my part to help our PC team continue addressing the priorities of Manitobans,” said Martin. “While Wab Kinew’s NDP will surely try to play political games and stall important legislation, I will work to get the necessary legislation passed to better our province.”
Schuler replaces Blaine Pedersen as caucus chair and Martin steps in for outgoing Janice Morley-Lecomte as acting caucus whip.