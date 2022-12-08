Anhelina Yehorova vividly remembers the day Vladimir Putin's Russia invaded her home country.
"I woke up at 4 a.m. on the 24th of February. In the first video I saw, (Putin) explained the reasons he attacked Ukraine," recalled the 16-year-old, who left her home in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, in September to study at London International Academy, a private high school for international and Canadian students.
"He's the one who caused the war," she said.
Since enrolling in the London school, Yehorova has used art to depict her everyday feelings and thoughts on the conflict. One painting, titled Retribution, depicts a headless Putin with the hashtag #StopWar.
In another piece, called Stolen Childhood, Yehorova starkly portrays Ukrainian children's suffering at the hands of Russia by painting Putin's arms wrapped around a young boy.
Hoping to spotlight the harsh realities of the war in Ukraine, Yehorova will display her work at the academy's annual art exhibition Tuesday.
The One World One Family showcase will feature 140 pieces by 22 students from around the globe. The high schoolers have been working on as many as eight pieces each through the school year, a process totalling 110 hours, said Abeera Atique, their art instructor and co-ordinator of the academy's International Baccalaureate diploma program.
"They're 16 to 17, but all of them have a message," she said. "Every single student comes with their own identity, and my job is to embrace that individuality and then take their art from there."
The students use a variety of media, including pencil, charcoal, oils, watercolours, gouache, acrylic and clay, to bring their ideas to life. From small technical drawings to vibrant paintings on large canvases, their projects convey powerful messages about everything from war and politics to memories and race.
For Dejah Pinder, 16, of Bahamas, creating art is personal.
"I focused on identity and the spiritual, mental, emotional and physical way of identity," she said. "I was thinking of how racism impacted me" and how it "shaped the person I am today."
Pinder created two paintings of a young and old George Floyd, the 46-year-old Black man killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minn., in 2020, whose death sparked worldwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality.
Pinder, who is Black and grew up surrounded by people who looked like her, said she never truly encountered racism until she moved to Texas in 2019.
"Living in the States around the same time (Floyd died), it just impacted me," she said. "Even making this artwork and writing my artistic statement, I felt chills down my spine."
Pinder hopes her paintings encourage people not to see the world through a black-and-white lens: "We don't all need to share the same opinion, but it's (about) learning from other people and their different perspective."
Classmates Kristina Orbova and Anna Semenova see Tuesday's exhibition as a chance to show harmony can exist on both sides of the Russia-Ukraine border.
Orbova, who is Russian, drew herself and Semenova, her Ukrainian friend, embracing and kissing in front of their country's flags. The piece was inspired by Dmitry Vrubel's iconic 1990 Berlin Wall moral, My God, Help Me to Survive This Deadly Love, depicting Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev kissing East Germany leader Erich Honecker.
"This painting was really emotional for me," said Orbova.
"Even though I'm from Russia and my best friend is from Ukrainian, we still try to keep together and not make any fights because of the politics."
Semenova painted her and Orbova on each side of a canvas, with their backs slightly turned away from each other and hair intertwined in a braid. On one side, Semenova weeps bloody tears in a yellow field under a blue sky; on the other, Orbova cries in a field of red flowers under a cloudy sky.
The art challenges hate and fosters understanding, encouraging people to "help each other and not think about who is from where," Semenova said.
That message of unity was echoed by Dana Ongdassyn, who sets her sights on Islamophobia with an image of a friend who took her own life after being bullied for being Muslim.
Ongdassyn, a Muslim from Kazakhstan, wants to show how mainstream media and society misrepresent hijab-wearing Muslim women by labelling them as oppressed, violent and terrorists, she said.
She hopes to dispel such stereotypes through her art, citing the academy as an example of an inclusive space that welcomes diversity.
"In our school, we have a right to what we want to wear, what we want to be, and there is no pressure," she said. "We have a lot of Christians, Muslims and Jewish (students) in our school."
A global educator and artist for the last 20 years, Atique said she feels lucky to work in such an environment.
"We truly embrace diversity, whether in the form of religion, skin colour, culture, passport," she said.
The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada
What: One World One Family art show featuring 140 works by 22 international students
When: Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.
Where: Room 403, London International Academy, 365 Richmond St., London
Registration: Confirm attendance by emailing Abeera Atique at AAtique@lia-edu.ca