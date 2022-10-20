Prairie Rose Public Schools board chair Cathy Hogg has been honoured for her work in public education with the Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal.
“It was my honour to present the Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal to Cathy Hogg in recognition of her exceptional service and contribution to our province,” Sarah Hoffman, Opposition Deputy Leader and Education Critic, wrote in a social media post. “Cathy is a strong advocate for public education. She is a long-serving trustee and Board Chair of Prairie Rose Public Schools and served as President of the Public School Boards’ Association of Alberta – PSBAA.”
Hogg says she was honoured just to be nominated and never expected to win.
“(Hoffman) nominated me, and I accepted that and was humbled by the nomination, and to receive the award was unbelievable to me,” said Hogg. “The night before I got the award, I had the pleasure of hearing the lieutenant governor (Salma Lakhani) speak at the PSBAA event. She is the one who signs the certificate.”
Hogg went to Edmonton on Wednesday last week and was presented with the medal on Thursday.
“There are many times I’ve walked up those stairs at the legislature to go advocate for kids,” said Hogg.
“You don’t do that work thinking there will be a reward at the end of this. You know the reward is bringing about positive change for our kids, that’s the ultimate reward. To actually stand on those stairs and be recognized for that work, I get a little emotional, because it’s an honour.”
Keeping her company on the trip were two fellow trustees, Lois Bedwell, board vice-chair at Prairie Rose, and Brian Callaghan, trustee vice-chair for Canadian Rockies Public Schools. Both were also at PSBAA for the conference and decided to share the moment of receiving the medal with Hogg.