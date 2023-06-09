The Medicine Hat Christian School recently reduced its fees, and coupled with changes in transportation funding, the goal is to allow more families looking for Christian education for their children to join the community.
Chair of the MHCS society, Aaron Brost, says “decreasing fees is something that has been on the mind of the board for quite some time. Rising costs in general are always a burden for families, and finding ways to make it more affordable to come to our school was important. For many people it’s a priority and it’s one they are often making sacrifices for to have their kids attend our school here. It’s been on our hearts for quite some time and with some of the changes to transportation funding from the Alberta Government through SD76 (Medicine Hat Public School Division) and some internal changes as well, it was the right time to do that.”
Society fees and transportation fees are separate at MHCS. Those families currently using transportation were paying both fees, which will mean significant savings. Depending on how many children are attending the school, it could add up to almost $2,000 per year.
MHCS society fees will decrease by $140, or 12.5%, per student per year, which will take effect in September.
“The fees are paid to the society. We are an alternative program with SD76,” said Brost. “And the fees paid are for the portion of Christian education and some of the other things the society provides alongside standard Alberta Education.”
Principal Alice Hardowa added, “It makes our school more accessible to families all throughout Medicine Hat.”
MHCS is a K-9 school with 227 students this year. Next year, enrolment will increase to nearly 240 students.
“A lot of it had to do with transportation and the lowering of fees,” said Hardowa. “It’s amazing, when families come in to tour the school and they go through the interview and then I say it’s free busing, I’ve actually had a few parents start to tear up.”