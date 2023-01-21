The Government of Canada has announced that it has achieved its target of resettling 431,645 new permanent residents in the year 2022, which has surpassed the previous record from 2021.
Prior to setting a new record for admissions in 2021, the last time Canada welcomed such a large number of newcomers was in 1913.
Minister for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser made the announcement.
He said that in 2022, IRCC processed approximately 5.2 million applications for permanent residence, temporary residence and citizenship. He also said that Canada’s fast economic recovery from the pandemic was in part due to its approach towards immigration.
Roughly 75% of Canada’s population growth comes from immigration, mostly in the economic category. By 2036, immigrants will represent up to 30% of Canada’s population, compared with 20.7% in 2011.
A large number of newcomers have settled in Milton who find their new home to be warmly welcoming. Ontario, and Milton are the first choice for many of the immigrants.
Canadians already residing in Milton too have welcomed newcomers with open arms, a large number of whom arrived in the country after the fall of Kabul in 2021.
Zamin Gul, a Milton resident of Afghan origin, said although he was still adjusting to Canadian life, he had already secured a job and was settling in well. “I am learning English, my kids have started going to school, and my wife too is busy volunteering here”, he said. “Things back home were really tough, but Canada has been full of warmth, we are liking it”, he added.
John Sicoli, an Oakville warehouse owner, said the newcomers had filled the positions which had been vacant for a long time and were causing delays and disruption in business. “First Covid and then the war in Ukraine has been really bad for business, not having enough workforce amplifies the problem. I am glad we have hardworking and dedicated people arriving in the country who work diligently for the economic prosperity of themselves and everyone”, he said.