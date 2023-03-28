Thunder Bay, Ont. — The 2023-2024 shipping navigation season has begun in Thunder Bay with the Sunday arrival of the MV Harvest Spirit.
Arriving at 5 a.m., the first arrival earned the crew the prestigious top hat that is presented annually to the first arriving laker and ocean vessel to the Thunder Bay port.
Chris Heikkinen, director of business development and terminal operations, says unlike other years where ships jockeyed to be the first in port, the Algoma Harvester arrived several hours after the MV Harvest Spirit.
“The Harvest Spirit went to Superior Elevator, and the Algoma Harvester went to Richardson’s elevator in Current River, both of which were loaded with grain,” he said. “The Harvest Spirit was gone Sunday night with a 14,200-tonne load of canola. It was quick. They loaded efficiently and are on their way to Windsor.
The Harvest Spirit bulker was built in 2012 and is part of the McKeil Marine fleet that has more than 50 vessels in operation. Based in Ontario, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, McKeil is a marine service operator with a sailing and shore-based crew of about 350 people.
The Harvest Spirit made 21 trips to the Thunder Bay port to load grain during the 2022 season. Heikkinen says the vessel was second-to-last out of port before its winter closure in mid-January.
Heikkinen said that ice depth is typical for this time of year hovering around two feet thick in most areas.
“The Canadian Coast Guard cutter Samuel Risley and local tug companies have been assisting with icebreaking in the harbour,” he said.
The Tim S. Dool and the Canadian Steamship Line Welland had wintered in the port and were released from their moorings on Saturday. Both ships went to elevators to load grain before they went on their way.
Meanwhile, it is expected to become busy at the port.
“We’ve got a really good lineup of vessels with the April vessel lineup really strong,” Heikkinen said. “There’s going to be a lot of grain and a lot of potash moving (out) at Keefer Terminal.”