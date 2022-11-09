The footprint for the new Morrin School is starting to take shape as foundation for the new facility has been poured.
Shunda Consulting and Construction Management Ltd. from Red Deer were awarded the general contractor bid for the $14.4 million project in April, and ground broke on the project in June.
“Timelines at this stage can be anywhere from 18 to 24 months, but if all goes well, as it did with the Delia School build, it may be complete sooner than anticipated,” says Prairie Land School Division (PLSD) Superintendent Cam McKeage.
Shunda recently worked with PLSD to build the new Delia School in the Village of Delia, which was completed in October 2021, about five months ahead of schedule.
Although Shunda faced some delays during reclamation at the Morrin School site, Mr. McKeage says the project is back on schedule.
The new Morrin School is being built at the northern end of the school grounds and there are some plans to incorporate the existing gymnasium and change rooms to accommodate additional space for a Career and Technology Studies (CTS) shop.