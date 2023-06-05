Town of Gananoque officials say military students and instructors from the Peace Support Training Centre in Kingston will be conducting an exercise in the waterfront community this week.
This will occur between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Exercises will also be conducted in Brockville, Perth and the Township of South Frontenac (Sydenham).
Approximately 40 Canadian and international students and instructors will be conducting area assessments of local communities to train in the conduct of Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC). The CIMIC supports a military mission by establishing and maintaining co-ordination and co-operation between military forces and civil authorities.
An area assessment is a survey that gains knowledge about the community, its infrastructure, and its capabilities. For training realism, the students will be surveying towns to practise their skills within a fictional disaster relief scenario, in which persons are displaced.
Students in military uniforms will go out into the area to take pictures, talk with local residents, and try to understand the dynamics of the town. This training will have minimal impact on the community and has been co-ordinated with local government officials, the town noted. No weapons will be carried or used.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)