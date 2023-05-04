An addictions recovery camp is aiming to open for the second successive summer in the Lethbridge area.
The camp helped over 40 people last year and organizers hope to see even more people turn up this time around.
According to Statistics Canada, nearly 35,000 Canadians died from an opioid overdose between 2016 and 2022.
Alvin Mills, the man leading this recovery camp, says the opioid crisis is growing every day and so everyone is welcome to the recovery camp, no matter their background.
However, with the camp located on Blood Tribe community land, they will focus on bringing traditional Blackfoot methods to the forefront of the recovery process.
“We use the Blackfoot culture to teach,” said Mills.
He says the relationship between the Blood Tribe and the municipal, provincial and federal government is paramount to the success of this battle.
“With truth and reconciliation, I still have hope that we strive to continue that journey,” said Mills.
He says the City of Lethbridge, in particular, has been instrumental in their support for this program, administering over $100,000 for the camp.
“It’s one of the positive things the city has come up with so far, in terms of fighting this opioid crisis,” said Mills.
However, Mills says the safe consumption site was a serious mistake that has only increased drug use and the subsequent fatalities that follow.
“The safe consumption site was a colossal failure. Now, we’re still feeling the after-effects of that,” said Mills.
The recovery camp is set up outside of the city, which Mills says will reduce the temptation to use drugs.
“Here in the city, there’s too many distractions,” said Mills.
He says the Blood Tribe is seeing more and more people coming to Lethbridge to use drugs every day.
“I see the numbers rising and also the ages are getting younger,” said Mills.
He says he personally knows of eight underage users in Lethbridge who hail from the Blood Tribe.
This is a problem that Mills says will not go away without constant support from the community.
He also says the traditional Indigenous ceremonies in Lethbridge often become overshadowed by drug use.
“You try to have ceremonies, there’s facepainting going on, but outside people are under their hoods having a hoot, smoking drugs,” said Mills.
He says his camp enforced drug screening last year and it will do so again this summer.
“The participants and staff [all] went through drug screening,” said Mills.
He says this is important because there are sometimes people providing support for drug addiction, even though they are also current drug users.
“The lines are getting blurred between the service providers and the [people seeking support]. Somebody is active and yet they’re trying to help,” said Mills.
He says it is difficult to help a person addicted to drugs if you are also addicted.
“You can’t have somebody active and trying to help,” said Mills.
Still, he says the program was successful last year and he hopes this year will show similar results, if not better.
“It made a difference, it was a pilot program. I believe where it was [located] is a plus right off the bat because it’s away from everywhere. There are no drug dealers hanging around,” said Mills.
He says he is currently working with the city on creating a shuttle service from Lethbridge to the camp this summer.
Furthermore, Mills says the camp will be open to couples and families this year, which should increase the convenience of their program.
The camp is set to begin on June 1st and continue until the end of August.
Mills says he is thankful for the support he has received from several individuals such as Richard Red Crow, Nadine Tail Feathers and others within the Blood Tribe government.