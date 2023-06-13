Tudor and Cashel Township council looked at and passed their 2023 capital budget at their June 6 meeting. After Mayor Dave Hederson took council through the capital budget items contained in the report submitted by Nancy Carrol, the clerk and treasurer, there was some discussion, and council ultimately approved the 2023 capital budget in the amount of $995,650, with the provision that more capital items may be added as the year progresses.
Hederson introduced Carrol’s report on the 2023 Capital Budget at the council meeting on June 6. In her report, Carrol said that the Roads Superintendent and the Public Works Advisory Committee had submitted estimates for projects they suggest take place in 2023. She said that council had approved the purchase of a tandem truck and they had already ordered this vehicle. She noted that the bridge in Millbridge needed attention due to the damage from last year’s derecho and its need for general maintenance to keep it safe and viable. She further said that surveillance equipment had been brought to the budget by Deputy Mayor Bob Bridger, and that the municipal office repairs, scheduled for 2022 had not been done and were due to be completed by this summer.
“The suggested work road work for 2023 includes the culvert work on South Steenburg Lake Road, rehabilitation of Egan Creek Road and line painting on Weslemkoon Lake Road. The bridge work in Millbridge will most likely extend into 2024 as there are a number of environmental assessments that need to be completed prior to moving forward with the work. We have budgeted to have a bridge needs study done this year and I will be reaching out to Cambium to schedule it. I will refer them to the information provided on the bridge previously by Q&E consulting,” she said in her report.
At the meeting on June 6, Hederson had some comments and amendments on the 2023 capital budget as presented by Carrol in her report. The first point he made was about page two of the report, regarding the year end reserves total of $2,913,456, which he noted would actually be $2,853,456 because there had been a $60,000 utilization of reserves related to the Class 6B roads in the budget.
“So we were putting $170,240 into the budget and taking $60,000 out. It’s just a note I wanted to make and let people know that if the world doesn’t unfold that way and we have no further surpluses, that’s where our reserve will be at the end of this year. Plus we should still have almost $205,000 in operating surplus after we approve the audited financial statements and did a transfer of $360,000 from the operating surplus into the reserves. This budget doesn’t really impact our reserves all that materially,” he says.
With regard to the Millbridge bridge work costs of $350,000, Hederson said he’d had a conversation with Carrol and that the work had two components; cost to repair the bridge that arose from the 2021 Bridge Needs Study in the amount of $180,000 and the cost to repair the damage from last year’s derecho at $130,000, for a total of $310,000.
“I said to Nancy, put it in at $350,000 with a $40,000 contingency, because we don’t know yet at this point in time until the environmental and engineering studies are done exactly what it’s going to be. So, if we’re putting in a placeholder for this, let’s put it in at $350,000. And $130,000 will likely be financed by the MDRF as it’s in our claim. So, $220,000 of this will effectively come out of our Reserves,” he says.
With regard to the truck purchase for $360,000, Hederson said that initially it had been for two trucks in the amount of $760,000 but one of them will not be procured in 2023, so it’s not a 2023 capital expense.
“So the $360,000 that’s in there it is the amount that’s in the Reserves that’s the current estimated cost of this thing, of which $318,000 was from insurance and the other $42,000 was effectively coming from our Reserves. So that’s why that one is at $360,000,” he says.
Equipment purchase for surveillance was in the capital budget report for $12,000, but council deferred that until the next council meeting, so it was taken out of the budget.
Infrastructure repairs on South Steenburg Lake Road estimated at $60,000, to be funded by the AMO Canada Community Building Fund or Gas Tax.
“I know that when I looked at deferred revenue as far as Gas Tax goes, we’ve got almost $88,000 for 2022 and that’s before we get our allocation which we know is coming because [Hastings] County approved it. So we’re not going to use all the Gas Tax. We’ll use $60,000 of it and we have it,” he says.
Regarding OCIF funding, Hederson said that this was the additional $208,000 with respect to the gravel for Egan Creek Road.
“We know we have $208,000 in gravel in the capital budget and we put $150,000 in the operations budget, which took us up to $358,000 in total, including this capital budget. And we know our CCBF funds at the end of 2022 were $171,000, and we’re talking about $208,000. I think we’ve already received $100,000 so we’re okay, we’ve got it covered. We’re not spending money we don’t have,” he says.
For infrastructure repairs to Weslemkoon Lake Road, it will cost $12,000 which is covered by Gas Tax.
“So if I take the $12,000 out [for the surveillance equipment purchase], I’m at $995,650. That $5,650 is for the office renovation carried forward from last year. So, that’s the capital plan. I’m not saying as the year progresses we can’t approve more capital if needed but that’s where we’re at today,” he says.
Hederson had a question about the proposed skid steer that was going to be purchased for $40,000 that had not made it into the capital budget. Deputy Mayor Bob Bridger said that they were trying to find the right equipment, as the Skid Steer was deemed to not be that correct equipment that was necessary by the Roads superintendent. When they reach a consensus on that alternate piece of equipment, they’ll bring it back to council for possible approval.
Hederson then asked for a motion to approve the capital budget at $995,650 with funding to come from reserves ($585,650), OCIF ($208,000), CCBF ($72,000) and MDRA ($130,000) and asked if there was any further discussion. Hearing none, the 2023 capital budget was passed unanimously by council.
Carrol told The Bancroft Times on June 9 that council had passed a capital budget that is fiscally responsible.
“[It] will allow the township to move forward with the maintenance of our infrastructure,” she says. “This in turn allows us to sustain our level of service to our ratepayers.”