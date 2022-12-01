Darla Fourstar says it was “a mother’s worst nightmare” when she answered the phone on Nov. 10.
Her son, Kihiw Fourstar, an inmate at Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert, was calling to tell her he’d been beaten in his cell by correctional officers two days before.
“He told me that, out of nowhere, they rushed into his cell and had beaten him,” Darla said. “They left him with a busted skull and … injuries. My child wasn’t in a safe place.”
She said her son was scared, not knowing if it would happen again.
“Sometimes, I was afraid to hang up with my boy,” she said.
Later in November, Kihiw told his mother he was being denied treatment — for his recent injuries, and for longstanding health concerns. She said her son has mental health issues and has taken medication for them since he was young.
“On Nov. 29, Kihiw calls me and says he’s getting denied meds to cope with his mental health, and he is feeling depressed and empty,” she said. “When he doesn’t have medication, he lashes out.”
Kihiw has since been transferred to a different prison in Manitoba, where he is “doing much better,” but they both want to share this story so the public knows what happened, she said.
“It’s hard for a mother to hear all this. I hope that no one ever goes through what Kihiw went through.”
At a news conference on Thursday, Dutch Lerat, second vice-chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, said the organization investigated this “troubling incident” after Darla reported it in early November.
“We feel as an organization, based on the evidence that has been gleaned and that we have received, that there has been a serious assault that took place,” Lerat said.
Prior to the FSIN’s involvement, the penitentiary had already acted, starting its own investigation and placing the correctional officers involved on administrative leave, he said.
“It has been our experience on this file that (the Saskatchewan Penitentiary and Correctional Services Canada) displayed great transparency and acted decisively,” Lerat said. “This incident, however, reflects additional concerns we have about humane treatment of our people who are in the care of correctional institutions, both provincially and federally.
“We have received complaints from inmates that detail incidents of … mental and physical abuse, and denial of access to equitable (physical and mental health) treatment.”
A representative from Saskatchewan Penitentiary was not immediately available to comment.