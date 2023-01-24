Renfrew – Many taxpayers were taken aback when it was announced at last Tuesday’s council meeting the original $16 million expansion of the Ma-Te-Way Activity Centre has ballooned to $28 million, an increase of $12 million over the original estimated cost.
And no one is taking anything for granted in terms of costs until the last construction-related vehicle drives away from the town’s largest infrastructure project.
There were many smiles and optimism was high back in April 2021 when an announcement was made by the three levels of government outlining the scope of the project.
Then-Mayor Don Eady addressed a large gathering on the lawn beside the arena and said the expansion project would be an incredible asset. He was excited about a projected New Year’s evening opening as a way to welcome in 2023 and say goodbye to the isolation caused by COVID.
He, along with representatives from the provincial and federal levels of government, highlighted the strength of partnerships for a project of this scope. They explained the expansion was a 76,500 square foot addition to the present arena.
It includes an Indigenous Cultural Centre, an NHL-sized ice surface, an elevated walking track, fitness centre, regulation-sized gymnasium, multipurpose rooms, parks, recreation and facilities, administrative offices, and lease space.
That was then.
However, it became a perfect storm of bad timing with costs soaring in the pandemic. Over the next year, residents, council members and those seeking council positions during a municipal election year grew more vocal regarding cost over-runs and potential delays. Council of the day grew frustrated with a lack of monthly financial reporting from the project management team.
In August, 2022, Buttcon (project management company overseeing the project) President Michael Mercier and Operations Manager Alexandre Fraser appeared before council to discuss the overages.
Mr. Mercier said at the time one of the serious issues initially was the rise in cost of structural steel, which amounted to more than $1 million of the overage.
From the time the shovel hit the ground until mid-August 2022, Mr. Fraser said the pandemic, along with supply chain issues, affected availability of required materials and manpower, and pushed the projected completion date back by a coupleof months.
“In the past few months, what we’ve tried to do is accomplish a feasible schedule based on availability of material and potential deliveries,” he said. “We’ve secured multiple trades and planned with Kevin Hill (recently retired recreation director) for future activities.”
He added the delays construction crews faced since the start include geotechnical issues, uncooperative weather and a number of province-wide labour strikes in May. He said it was like a ‘perfect storm of bad timing.”
New Increases Explained
Current mayor, Tom Sidney, who was a councillor then and chaired the recreation committee since he was elected in 2014 up until his election as mayor, said he understands some frustration expressed by residents.
“Like everyone else, I am anxious to have the expansion completed as soon as possible,” he said on the weekend from the Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) conference in Toronto . “The previous overages were due to global events beyond our control and Renfrew was like many other municipalities facing huge cost increases. This time the $1.5 million overage is due to fulfilling the requirements of the tenancy contract and ensuring the needs of the tenants of the new building are met. It’s called tenant-fit-ups and the town is committed to providing facilities that highlight the positive aspects of Renfrew.”
He explained each individual rental agreement is different. Some may require specific technology upgrades such as CCTV monitoring or some may need specialized interior requirements.
Under the current financial structure the annual rental income from the new tenants works out to $300,000. He said the town is finalizing a 10-year debenture program to address the $1.5 million costs. He also pointed out some positive aspects of the project.
“So far there will be $40,000 annual income for those companies involved in the naming rights and we have been very successful in securing various grants to help offset the overall costs by $12 million,” he added.
He said as council prepares for the 2023 operating budget, special attention will be paid to the expansion project along with other aspects of not only Ma-Te-Way, but the town itself in terms of best practices and timely financial reporting for current and future projects.
Mayor Sidney is hopeful a ribbon will be cut at the front entrance this June to officially open the expansion.
Project Costs
The total Project Cost (as of November 2022) is $28.6 million. Some of the overages include:
Civil work: around $621,000;
Tenant fit-ups (expected to be recovered through leases): around $1.5 million;
Steel for building: around $3 million;
Metal works: about $317,000;
Scoreboards: about $15,000;
Concrete and forming: about $20,000;
Gymnasium floor: around $113,000;
Elevated walking track: around $1 million;
Cultural centre: $209,000;
Contingency (to help pay for overages): $1.87 million.
Upcoming Costs
Other related costs which still need to be factored in include:
New parking lot pavement: $396,000;
New stands in second ice pad arena: $40,000;
Bleachers for gymnasium: $25,000;
Gymnasium equipment: $25,000;
Fitness centre equipment: $150,000;
Financing (To Date)
Second Ice Pad Committee: $132,000;
Development charges: $173,100;
Unallocated reserves: $111,019;
Recreation major capital: $307,800;
ICIP grant: $11.8 million;
Outdoor rink reserve: $65,000;
Total confirmed financing: $12.6 million. (Note: this does not include revenue coming from naming rights, leases or increased user fees, all to be confirmed at a later date.)
Ongoing Discussion
The issue of the overages is far from over and is anticipated to be discussed in the near future, including at the 2023 budget discussion which is expected in March. As well, there will be project updates delivered monthly at the recreation, fire and protective services standing committee.
The formal approval of leases and sponsorships expected in the first quarter of 2023.
Project completion is anticipated later this year, most likely in the second or third quarter.