Council opened with a moment of silence to mark the passing of a former councillor. Mayor Suzan Hewat said she was saddened to hear of the death of Pete Vass, who served on council from 2005-08.
“Pete was a valuable member of council,” said Hewat, who served the same term with him as a councillor. “I felt that he came to the table with an open mind and gave due consideration to all input received prior to casting his vote on matters.”
Hewat said Vass was also a great supporter of the youth in the community and was proud to see the Kaslo Skatepark built during his term – a controversial project when it was first proposed, she recalled.
Noise bylaw
A new noise bylaw passed its first hurdles at the July 25 council meeting. Councillors had their first look at the draft bylaw drawn up by staff. With a few suggested changes, council gave the bill first and second reading.
Staff started redrafting the Village’s noise abatement bylaw after council received a letter from a resident complaining about the steamboat whistle on the SS Moyie, the historic ship visited by thousands of tourists every year. The letter-writers complained the noise from the whistle startled them, and violated the Village’s noise bylaw.
A check of the bylaw proved the complainants correct, and staff told council the existing bylaw also technically banned music in the village.
Not wanting to risk a visit from Kevin Bacon (note obligatory Footloose reference), council directed staff to see what could be done to update the Village’s 15-year-old bylaw and save the steamboat whistle.
The redrafted bylaw sets a ‘quiet time’ in town from 10 pm to 8 am, and restricts lawn mowing, construction, excavation and other noisy practices to certain hours (Monday-Saturday from 7 am to 7 pm and Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm).
It also has clearer language and is more practical to apply, staff said, and “aims to balance the importance of live music events as a tourist attraction and form of community entertainment with the desire for a calm and peaceful environment.”
The steamboat whistle and City Hall bells are exempted from the bylaw.
Staff will incorporate the changes suggested by councillors and the new draft will be presented for approval at an upcoming council meeting.
Establishing accessibility committee
Work will begin soon on developing a plan to improve accessibility in the village for people living with disability. Council agreed to adopt the rules for a made-in-Kaslo accessibility committee, setting the stage for its formation.
Towns and villages are required to have an accessibility committee under a new law passed by the Province. The committee is expected to identify barriers to individuals living in or interacting with the Village, and advise council on how to remove and prevent such barriers. The Accessibility Committee will provide input into the creation of an Accessibility Plan and future updates to that plan.
Staff are now reaching out to the community for up to eight people to join the mayor and one councillor to sit on the committee. They are looking for people who have “lived experience of disability, either as a disabled person or as an individual who supports a person with disabilities or is an employee or volunteer with an organization that supports persons with disabilities.”
The Village has to have an accessibility plan in place by the end of September. Council is expected to make formal appointments to the body at its first meeting in August.
Parking variances
Council approved relaxed parking requirements for two applicants in the village.
The first was for an AirBnB operation on North Marine Drive. The applicants have a business licence for short-term rentals on the property, but needed to have at least two parking spaces on the lot. The shape and size of the lot, however, and the fact part of the road runs over the legal front of the property, meant they couldn’t meet zoning regulations for parking.
“The requested variance is minor and does not diminish the intent of the Land Use Bylaw and OCP due to the unique circumstances,” noted a staff report. “…Given these circumstances, approval of the variance to waive the parking and loading space requirement is recommended.”
Council agreed.
The second application was from Eric’s Meat Market on Front Street. The historic business (in operation since the 1940s) recently built a summer street patio to seat 15 diners. But the parking bylaw requires that that seating come with at least one parking space per five diners. There’s no physical room for the business to provide that, and the option of paying a fee in lieu of providing parking would cost them $15,000.
“As many of you know, during the summer months there is often not enough ‘ready-to-eat food’ for tourists and locals alike,” wrote the owners’ group. “Do you think that penalizing restaurants for lack of parking space is really in Kaslo’s best interest?
“The fact of the matter is this bylaw is not well-suited for Kaslo.”
Staff agreed, and said the Village should review the town’s parking bylaws, which might be unintentionally penalizing businesses trying to start up or expand.
Council approved the variance with little comment.
Sandwich board
The Village will allow another business in the Kemball Centre to place a sandwich board in front of the historic building. Town Architecture will be able to place a sign advertising their services, at least on a temporary basis. Other tenants also have the stand-alone signs in front of the building, as advertising isn’t allowed on the historic structure.
Mayor Suzan Hewat pointed out the new accessibility committee will be looking at obstructions on Village sidewalks impeding movement, so there may have to be a review of all the sandwich boards now in place.
Waste contract revised
The Village is changing its waste collection service provider, but it shouldn’t cause any disruption in service. Earlier this year, the village signed a five-year contract with Green For Life waste disposal. But GFL has had problems with service disruptions, and decided to sell the local business back to the person they originally bought it from, Jon Carlson. At an in-camera meeting, council agreed to let Carlson’s new company take up the existing five-year contract for waste and recycling collection. The contract will be worth about $400,000 over the life of the deal.
“Staff recommend sole-sourcing the contract because there are no other companies providing this service in the area,” says a report to council. “The costs are unchanged from the agreement with GFL.”
The new company, 1424944 BC Ltd, will begin work immediately.
Tree removal
The four Douglas firs between the racquetball courts and the arena parking lot will come down. Council approved the removal of the trees at the request of the Kaslo Racquet Club. The club will cover all costs, and will landscape the area once the trees are gone.
Although the trees are in good condition according to the 2019 tree assessment, and the removal of the trees goes against the tree policy, council agreed to make an exception. Staff told council they can vary the policy by resolution, and noted that the policy should be reviewed.
The racquet club wanted the trees removed because they shed cones and needles onto the courts and parking lot, are throwing roots beneath the courts that will bulge the surface, and partially obscure one of the arena lights.