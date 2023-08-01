Gibsons received 171 bylaw complaints in the second quarter of 2023, marking a steep rise from the 58 reported in the same period last year.
The statistics were part of the Gibsons Planning and Development Services’ report for April through June prepared for the July 25 Town of Gibsons committee of the whole.
Senior bylaw enforcement officer Sue Booth credits the rise to highway complaints. Any complaint related to the highway falls into this category; common complaints have to do with roadside conditions, boulevard maintenance or parking issues. Thirty-one highway complaints were reported during April and June combined, making it the highest category both months.
Booth also noted that in May, the department received 16 complaints relating to private properties. According to Booth, plants encroaching onto neighbors property have been a common cause for complaints this year.
Bylaw officers once again started reinforcing parking regulations in Lower Gibsons, leading to a number of cautions notices and 74 fines issued to those who exceeded their vehicles two-hour parking restriction.
Nineteen bylaw tickets were also issued to out of province companies this quarter. Bylaw officers removed posters and signage in Gibsons that were not in compliance with the town's bylaws, and issued $5,700 in fines to the companies responsible.
Out of the ordinary complaints this quarter related to activities such as residential guest accommodations, illegal dumping, as well as burning and watering.
The bylaw department reported issuing 48 new business licenses during the past three months, up from 18 this time last year.
In a follow up email to Coast Reporter, Booth clarified, “of the 48 new business licenses issued, 23 were for RGA's (Residential Guest Accommodations).” Jordan Copp is the Coast Reporter’s civic and Indigenous affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.