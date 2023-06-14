Village of Delia has lifted a water restriction notice which was put in place last Wednesday, June 7 due to a leak along the Henry Kroeger Regional Water line.
The village was not the only community impacted by the leak, with the Town of Hanna also issuing a water restriction notice.
“Crews have found the break and are working on it,” interim Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) for the village, Bill Wulff, told the Mail. “At restricted use, we have about five days’ worth of water in the tanks.”
The water restriction was lifted late Thursday evening, June 8.
Due to the location of the break, which Mr. Wulff explains was on the raw water side rather than the distribution side, no boil water advisory is necessary.