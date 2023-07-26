Eastern PEI businesses are calling on politicians and Northumberland Ferries Ltd for more accountability in their management of the Wood Islands-Caribou ferry service and the allocation of millions of dollars in annual federal funds.
A public meeting was hosted by the Eastern PEI Chamber of Commerce in Montague on July 18 to discuss the sporadic ferry service this season. Crossings were cancelled more than 20 days from late June into July. For the most part, this was attributed to mechanical issues and this spanned about a fifth of the Island’s peak 100 tourism days.
Marco LaBoeuf, co-owner of The Boys Comfort Cuisine based in Earnscliffe, pointed at both politicians and NFL’s top management team when voicing his concerns.
“If somebody works in the business and doesn’t do their job, what’s going on? You fire that person. How come all of those people did not do their job for so many years but they still work and get the money?” Mr LaBoeuf, said, addressing the crowd of between 60 and 70 local business owners, politicians and community members.
His business dropped 53 per cent and has only incurred $700 from tourism so far this season, according to co-owner Jeffrey Haight, who was the first of six business owners to share their concerns.
Ferry service was reduced last year as well. A fire aboard the 50-year-old MV Holiday Island in July 2022 meant the only ferry in service was the MV Confederation until the arrival of the Societe des Traversiers du Quebec-owned MV Saaremaa.
Mr Haight’s speech was followed by leaders in a variety of local industries including retail, forestry, manufacturing, trucking and potato processing/exporting. Each industry has been impacted and every speaker communicated dissatisfaction with the long and short-term management of the ferry service.
“I don’t think there’s an incentive for Northumberland Ferries to do better. They can do the bare minimum and keep everybody happy,” Scott Annear, of Morley Annear Ltd in Brudenell, said. “I think it’s time for the bare minimum to stop no matter who’s operating.”
He knows over the years the ability for trucks to make four runs to the mainland by ferry in a day has decreased to two on a good day.
Other ideas brought to the podium included transitioning to a federally funded and provincially managed service model, purchasing a replacement ship for the MV Holiday Island that is already built, finding a more dedicated charter replacement that is available for the full ferry season, ensuring there are always two if not three ships ready for service between Wood Islands and Caribou, starting work to replace the MV Confederation, ensuring new vessels incorporate green technology, extending the season and increasing the number of crossings.
Three Rivers mayor Debbie Johnston asked Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle what could be done as a next step.
Mr Deagle, who is also PEI’s tourism minister, suggested this could be industry-led, and is interested in supporting and being involved in a working group to identify some solutions. However, he said it’s important not to lose sight that the ferries are a federal responsibility.
“Both governments, blue and red, have let it get to the point it is today and we can’t let them off the hook,” Mr Deagle said.
In response to calls for provincial ministers to be advocates with federal ministers on behalf of the province, he said, “That is a role we do already ... as it was said at the meeting, if we are quiet and go away, the service might go away.”
Mr Deagle said he has sent letters to federal ministers and discussed the issue with Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay.
Mr MacAulay did not attend the meeting because the time conflicted with the Atlantic Growth Strategy conference held in Moncton with premiers and federal ministers the same day.
In an interview with The Graphic Mr MacAulay assured locals, the ferry was top of mind at the conference and he spoke with Maritime premiers, ministers as well as the federal Minister of Transportation about the ferry system throughout the day.
“We will make sure we will have a two-boat service there from now on,” he told The Graphic.
In response to calls to change the management of ferry services and improve accountability, he said government will work to address issues and encourage a more efficient service.
The federal government’s contribution agreement with NFL will be up for renewal in 2027.
In a statement to The Graphic, PEI Transportation Minister Ernie Hudson said he supports the ferry service remaining under federal jurisdiction and has communicated directly to federal Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra.
“I emphasized the need for a stable, consistent two-ferry service and to expedite the building of a replacement vessel,” he said.
Mr Hudson said the federal government needs to start planning immediately for a replacement vessel for the MV Confederation.
Quebec shipbuilding company Chantier Davie Canada Inc began initial project work on the MV Holiday Island replacement vessel in 2019. The advance notice of contract award, published earlier that year, set out expectations for the new vessel’s construction and sea trials to be complete five years following contract award.
Government doesn’t expect the new ship to be ready before 2028.